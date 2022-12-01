International
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
France's Macron Visits Washington to Plead for Relief from Biden
France's Macron Visits Washington to Plead for Relief from Biden
09:36 GMT 01.12.2022
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the French President’s official visit to the White House and his plea for economic relief.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist &amp; Syndicated ColumnistJulio Rivera - Editorial Director at the Reactionary TimesSteve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaIn the first hour, Fault Lines discussed how the World Cup has become a kettle of political stunts including the US Soccer Federation altering parts of the Iranian flag on social media to support the protests going on against the Iranian Government with Ted Rall.In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Julio Rivera about the potential railway strike in the US and the actions the Biden administration is taking to prevent the strike from happening.In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Steve Gill about President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Washington, DC and the purpose of his meeting with his counterpart Joe Biden.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
09:36 GMT 01.12.2022
France’s Macron visits Washington to plead for relief from Biden
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the French President’s official visit to the White House and his plea for economic relief.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Julio Rivera - Editorial Director at the Reactionary Times
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
In the first hour, Fault Lines discussed how the World Cup has become a kettle of political stunts including the US Soccer Federation altering parts of the Iranian flag on social media to support the protests going on against the Iranian Government with Ted Rall.
In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Julio Rivera about the potential railway strike in the US and the actions the Biden administration is taking to prevent the strike from happening.
In the third hour, the hosts spoke to Steve Gill about President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Washington, DC and the purpose of his meeting with his counterpart Joe Biden.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
