England Cricket Team Shatters 112-Year-Old World Record

England has been the dominant force in cricket across formats of late. They are the reigning ODI and T20I champions and are ranked No.3 in Tests. 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

The England cricket team shattered a 112-year-old world record, becoming the first side to cross the 500-run mark on the first day of a Test match on Thursday.England's mega milestone came on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi as four English batters hit hundreds to cruise to a score of 506/4 at close of play.The previous record for the highest score on Day 1 of a Test match was held by Australian team, who collected 494 runs against South Africa in Sydney back in 1910.There have been four other instances when a team has hit 500 runs in a day in a Test, but it is the first occasion when the magical figure was touched by a team on the opening day.The all-time record for most runs in a single day in a Test is also held by England. The Three Lions smashed 588 runs against India on day two of a Test match in 1936. Among cricket's three formats, Tests are the longest version of the game. It is played over the course of five days.

