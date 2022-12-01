https://sputniknews.com/20221201/elon-musks-neuralink-might-start-clinical-trials-with-humans-in-six-months-1104918634.html

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Might Start Clinical Trials With Humans in Six Months

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Might Start Clinical Trials With Humans in Six Months

in April 2017, Musk said Neuralink aims to make devices to treat serious brain diseases in the short term, and the ultimate goal is human enhancement. 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-01T07:04+0000

2022-12-01T07:04+0000

2022-12-01T07:04+0000

science & tech

neuralink

elon musk

brain

chip

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080309417_0:36:1241:734_1920x0_80_0_0_745e286ccb54c26d5694cc4ece2625e5.png

Neuralink, an American brain chip production company, will likely launch clinical trials in humans in six months, the head of the company, Elon Musk, has announced.The company has been developing a biochip capable of transmitting brain signals. This will make it possible to control electronic devices directly, using only brain impulses. The main task of Neuralink is to help people, primarily those who suffer from neurological diseases. According to Musk, the chip will make it possible to control hormones, restore motor functions and treat blindness.According to information provided during the Q&A section, issues of heating and device-brain compatibility were among the FDA's biggest concerns. To resolve those, the Neuralink team had to redesign some core elements of the chip's structure. In July 2020, Neuralink was granted innovative product status by the FDA.Neuralink was co-founded in 2016 by Elon Musk, Max Hodak and Paul Merolla, who then hired the first group of several experts in various areas. As of January 2022, however, only two of the eight "cofounders" remained at the company.Some of the company’s critics have stated that Neuralink's promises are overstated. Neuralink's apologists, in turn, have argued that although some things demonstrated by Neuralink have already been accomplished in academic settings, and Musk brought attention and investment into the neuro start-ups.However, in February, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), an organization of more than 17,000 physicians, filed a lawsuit against the University of California, Davis, whose labs Neuralink employees used from 2017-2020 for their animal experiments. The lawsuit says test animals "suffered infections from the implanted electrodes placed in their brains" and an experimental substance known as BioGlue "killed monkeys by destroying portions of their brains." The university received $1.4 million from Musk for the rental of its facilities.The University sent the Committee laboratory notes detailing eight experiments involving monkeys that had been implanted with electrodes. Cases of monkeys "repeatedly vomiting, choking, and having little interaction with his environment/observers" after surgery and "having a bloody head... dried blood around the base of the cranial implant" were listed.

https://sputniknews.com/20220121/one-step-closer-to-implanting-human-brain-chip-elon-musks-neuralink-seeks-clinical-trial-director-1092426825.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210409/elon-musk-showcases-monkey-playing-pong-with-its-mind-using-neuralink-brain-implants---video-1082583310.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

neuralink, elon musk, brain chip, clinical trials with humans