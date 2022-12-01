https://sputniknews.com/20221201/congress-opposition-jostling-to-insult-me-indian-pm-1104926125.html

Congress Opposition Jostling to Insult Me: Indian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been subject to derogatory remarks from numerous Congress Party politicians of late, including parliamentarian Madhusudan... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday. Kharge had earlier denigrated the Gujarati leader by comparing him with demon king "Ravana"."A few days ago, a Congress leader said Modi will die a dog's death, another said Modi will die Hitler's death. Another said if I get a chance, I'll kill Modi myself...Someone says Ravan, someone says Rakshash (demon), someone says cockroach," Modi stated while narrating the kind of insults meted out to him by others.Modi's rebuttal came days after Kharge equated the PM with Ravana -- the chief antagonist of the Hindu epic Ramayana known for abducting Goddess Sita before being killed by her husband Lord Rama in a battle that lasted ten days. Every year, Indians celebrate the day of Ravana's death as the festival of Dussehra, which symbolizes the victory of good over evil."Modi ji is prime minister. Forgetting his work, he keeps campaigning in corporation elections, MLA elections, MP elections, everywhere... All the time he's talking about himself - 'You don't have to look at anyone else, just look at Modi and vote'. How many times do we see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?" Kharge lashed out, while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city.The first phase of voting in Gujarat, PM Modi's home state, is currently being held across 89 constituencies, with the second phase scheduled for December 5.In the last assembly elections held in 2017, the BJP swept to power for a sixth straight time in the state, bagging 99 seats in the 182-member legislative house. On the other hand, Congress could only win in 77 constituencies.Results are expected on December 8.

2022

