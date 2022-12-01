https://sputniknews.com/20221201/biden-and-macron-hold-press-conference-in-washington-1104939816.html
Biden and Macron Hold Press Conference in Washington, DC
Sputnik is live from Washington DC, where US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference. This is the first visit of a foreign state leader to the US since Biden became president in January 2021.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Biden and Macron Hold Press Conference in Washington, DC
The two leaders are expected to address a range of issues: the situation in Ukraine, including the ongoing energy crisis, and the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, which caused major concerns in Europe, as the EU fears it may persuade manufacturers to shift their production sites to America.
Sputnik is live from Washington DC, where US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference. This is the first visit of a foreign state leader to the US since Biden became president in January 2021.
