Biden and Macron Hold Press Conference in Washington, DC

The two leaders are expected to address a range of issues: the situation in Ukraine, including the ongoing energy crisis, and the impact of the Inflation... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Washington DC, where US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference. This is the first visit of a foreign state leader to the US since Biden became president in January 2021.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

