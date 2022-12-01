International
LIVE: Biden and Macron Hold Press Conference in Washington, DC
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221201/biden-and-macron-hold-press-conference-in-washington-1104939816.html
Biden and Macron Hold Press Conference in Washington, DC
Biden and Macron Hold Press Conference in Washington, DC
The two leaders are expected to address a range of issues: the situation in Ukraine, including the ongoing energy crisis, and the impact of the Inflation... 01.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-01T18:21+0000
2022-12-01T18:21+0000
americas
joe biden
emmanuel macron
france
us
washington dc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/01/1104942610_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5b76c819cfc4b29d56ba673f4601df45.jpg
Sputnik is live from Washington DC, where US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference. This is the first visit of a foreign state leader to the US since Biden became president in January 2021.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
americas
france
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Biden and Macron Hold Press Conference in Washington
Biden and Macron Hold Press Conference in Washington
2022-12-01T18:21+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/01/1104942610_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cbe7693c6c4fd57ebed57aa1935d6274.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden emmanuel macron, us, france, washington, biden-macron talks, macron travels to the us, macron's us trip
joe biden emmanuel macron, us, france, washington, biden-macron talks, macron travels to the us, macron's us trip

Biden and Macron Hold Press Conference in Washington, DC

18:21 GMT 01.12.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The two leaders are expected to address a range of issues: the situation in Ukraine, including the ongoing energy crisis, and the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, which caused major concerns in Europe, as the EU fears it may persuade manufacturers to shift their production sites to America.
Sputnik is live from Washington DC, where US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference. This is the first visit of a foreign state leader to the US since Biden became president in January 2021.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала