US House Passes Resolution to Avert Nationwide Rail Strike

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a joint resolution to try to avert a nationwide rail strike that could start next...

House lawmakers passed the resolution in a vote of 290-137, with most opposition coming from Republican members.The resolution cites authorities in the US Constitution and Railway Labor Act to compel an agreement between rail workers and carriers. Congress has the authority and responsibility to ensure uninterrupted operation of essential transportation services, the resolution said.Congress finds that emergency measures are essential to national security and continuity of transportation services by railroads, the resolution said.On Monday, US President Joe Biden called on Congress to immediately act to avert a nationwide rail strike that could send ripples through the economy. A rail strike, which could begin as early as December 9, could cost the US economy $2 billion per day, according to the Association of American Railroads.Averting the rail strike is one of several agenda items for Congress to work out in its so-called “lame duck” session before the end of the year, along with passing government funding legislation and the National Defense Authorization Act.

