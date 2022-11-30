International
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
The Unpredictable World Cup 2022: Emotions on the Soccer Field
The Unpredictable World Cup 2022: Emotions on the Soccer Field
The 22nd FIFA World Cup is being held for the first time in an Arab country and it never fails to surprise fans worldwide with unexpected twists and turns.
Emotions at the stadiums in Qatar are running high, both for the fans and the teams. The third day of the tournament was remembered for Germany's unexpected loss and the scandal over the captain's armband with the One Love inscription. At the same time, Japan celebrated a victory over the former world champion, Germany. Tonight, the final round of the group stage begins, after which the first pairs of the 1/8 finals will be known. The World Cup will run until December 18, 2022. Check out Sputnik's photo gallery for the latest highlights of the World Cup in Qatar.
The Unpredictable World Cup 2022: Emotions on the Soccer Field

10:49 GMT 30.11.2022 (Updated: 10:57 GMT 30.11.2022)
The 22nd FIFA World Cup is being held for the first time in an Arab country and it never fails to surprise fans worldwide with unexpected twists and turns.
Emotions at the stadiums in Qatar are running high, both for the fans and the teams. The third day of the tournament was remembered for Germany's unexpected loss and the scandal over the captain's armband with the One Love inscription. At the same time, Japan celebrated a victory over the former world champion, Germany.
Tonight, the final round of the group stage begins, after which the first pairs of the 1/8 finals will be known. The World Cup will run until December 18, 2022.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery for the latest highlights of the World Cup in Qatar.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFrance's Kylian Mbappe (center) celebrates scoring in the group stage World Cup match between France and Denmark.
Soccer. WORLD CUP 2022. France vs. - Sputnik International
1/14
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
France's Kylian Mbappe (center) celebrates scoring in the group stage World Cup match between France and Denmark.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFrom left: Uruguayan players Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez and Portuguese player Pepe in the group stage World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay.
Soccer. WORLD CUP 2022. Portugal vs Uruguay - Sputnik International
2/14
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
From left: Uruguayan players Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez and Portuguese player Pepe in the group stage World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankEngland's Harry Maguire in a group stage World Cup match between England and the United States.
Soccer. World Cup. England vs. - Sputnik International
3/14
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
England's Harry Maguire in a group stage World Cup match between England and the United States.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankSpanish players Jordi Alba and Alvaro Morata (right) celebrate scoring a goal in the group stage World Cup match between Spain and Germany.
Soccer. WORLD CUP 2022. Match Spain - Germany - Sputnik International
4/14
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Spanish players Jordi Alba and Alvaro Morata (right) celebrate scoring a goal in the group stage World Cup match between Spain and Germany.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankDanish player Andreas Christensen celebrates scoring the goal in the group stage World Cup match between France and Denmark.
Football. WORLD CUP-2022. Match France - Denmark - Sputnik International
5/14
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Danish player Andreas Christensen celebrates scoring the goal in the group stage World Cup match between France and Denmark.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFrance's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring the goal in the group stage World Cup match between France and Australia.
Football. World Cup. Match France - Australia - Sputnik International
6/14
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring the goal in the group stage World Cup match between France and Australia.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankSpanish player Jordi Alba (left) in the group stage World Cup match between Spain and Germany.
Soccer. WORLD CUP 2022. Match Spain - Germany - Sputnik International
7/14
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Spanish player Jordi Alba (left) in the group stage World Cup match between Spain and Germany.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankGerman goalkeeper Manuel Neuer misses the ball in the group stage World Cup match between Germany and Japan.
Football. World Cup. Match Germany - Japan - Sputnik International
8/14
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer misses the ball in the group stage World Cup match between Germany and Japan.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankEngland's Raheem Sterling and U.S. player Weston McKenney (right) in a group stage World Cup match between England and the United States.
Soccer. World Cup. England vs U.S. - Sputnik International
9/14
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
England's Raheem Sterling and U.S. player Weston McKenney (right) in a group stage World Cup match between England and the United States.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankIranian player Serdar Azmoun celebrates scoring a goal in the group stage World Cup match between the national teams of Wales and Iran.
Soccer. World Cup. Match Wales - Iran. - Sputnik International
10/14
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Iranian player Serdar Azmoun celebrates scoring a goal in the group stage World Cup match between the national teams of Wales and Iran.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFrench player Olivier Giroud and head referee Shimon Marciniak (right) in the group stage World Cup match between France and Denmark.
Football. WORLD CUP-2022. Match France - Denmark - Sputnik International
11/14
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
French player Olivier Giroud and head referee Shimon Marciniak (right) in the group stage World Cup match between France and Denmark.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankQatar's Pedro Miguel (left) in the group stage World Cup match between the Netherlands and Qatar. Right: Dutch player Franky de Jong scores the goal.
Soccer. WORLD CUP 2022. Match Netherlands - Qatar - Sputnik International
12/14
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Qatar's Pedro Miguel (left) in the group stage World Cup match between the Netherlands and Qatar. Right: Dutch player Franky de Jong scores the goal.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankUruguayan head coach Diego Martin Alonso during the World Cup group stage match between Portugal and Uruguay.
Soccer. WORLD CUP 2022. Portugal vs Uruguay - Sputnik International
13/14
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Uruguayan head coach Diego Martin Alonso during the World Cup group stage match between Portugal and Uruguay.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankAustralian players celebrate scoring a goal in the group stage World Cup match between France and Australia.
Football. World Cup. Match France - Australia - Sputnik International
14/14
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Australian players celebrate scoring a goal in the group stage World Cup match between France and Australia.
