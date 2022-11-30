https://sputniknews.com/20221130/the-unpredictable-world-cup-2022-emotions-on-the-soccer-field---1104883795.html

The Unpredictable World Cup 2022: Emotions on the Soccer Field

The 22nd FIFA World Cup is being held for the first time in an Arab country and it never fails to surprise fans worldwide with unexpected twists and turns. 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

Emotions at the stadiums in Qatar are running high, both for the fans and the teams. The third day of the tournament was remembered for Germany's unexpected loss and the scandal over the captain's armband with the One Love inscription. At the same time, Japan celebrated a victory over the former world champion, Germany. Tonight, the final round of the group stage begins, after which the first pairs of the 1/8 finals will be known. The World Cup will run until December 18, 2022. Check out Sputnik's photo gallery for the latest highlights of the World Cup in Qatar.

