The Unpredictable World Cup 2022: Emotions on the Soccer Field
10:49 GMT 30.11.2022 (Updated: 10:57 GMT 30.11.2022)
The 22nd FIFA World Cup is being held for the first time in an Arab country and it never fails to surprise fans worldwide with unexpected twists and turns.
Emotions at the stadiums in Qatar are running high, both for the fans and the teams. The third day of the tournament was remembered for Germany's unexpected loss and the scandal over the captain's armband with the One Love inscription. At the same time, Japan celebrated a victory over the former world champion, Germany.
Tonight, the final round of the group stage begins, after which the first pairs of the 1/8 finals will be known. The World Cup will run until December 18, 2022.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery for the latest highlights of the World Cup in Qatar.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFrance's Kylian Mbappe (center) celebrates scoring in the group stage World Cup match between France and Denmark.
1/14
France's Kylian Mbappe (center) celebrates scoring in the group stage World Cup match between France and Denmark.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFrom left: Uruguayan players Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez and Portuguese player Pepe in the group stage World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay.
2/14
From left: Uruguayan players Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez and Portuguese player Pepe in the group stage World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankEngland's Harry Maguire in a group stage World Cup match between England and the United States.
3/14
England's Harry Maguire in a group stage World Cup match between England and the United States.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankSpanish players Jordi Alba and Alvaro Morata (right) celebrate scoring a goal in the group stage World Cup match between Spain and Germany.
4/14
Spanish players Jordi Alba and Alvaro Morata (right) celebrate scoring a goal in the group stage World Cup match between Spain and Germany.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankDanish player Andreas Christensen celebrates scoring the goal in the group stage World Cup match between France and Denmark.
5/14
Danish player Andreas Christensen celebrates scoring the goal in the group stage World Cup match between France and Denmark.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFrance's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring the goal in the group stage World Cup match between France and Australia.
6/14
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring the goal in the group stage World Cup match between France and Australia.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankSpanish player Jordi Alba (left) in the group stage World Cup match between Spain and Germany.
7/14
Spanish player Jordi Alba (left) in the group stage World Cup match between Spain and Germany.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankGerman goalkeeper Manuel Neuer misses the ball in the group stage World Cup match between Germany and Japan.
8/14
German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer misses the ball in the group stage World Cup match between Germany and Japan.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankEngland's Raheem Sterling and U.S. player Weston McKenney (right) in a group stage World Cup match between England and the United States.
9/14
England's Raheem Sterling and U.S. player Weston McKenney (right) in a group stage World Cup match between England and the United States.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankIranian player Serdar Azmoun celebrates scoring a goal in the group stage World Cup match between the national teams of Wales and Iran.
10/14
Iranian player Serdar Azmoun celebrates scoring a goal in the group stage World Cup match between the national teams of Wales and Iran.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankFrench player Olivier Giroud and head referee Shimon Marciniak (right) in the group stage World Cup match between France and Denmark.
11/14
French player Olivier Giroud and head referee Shimon Marciniak (right) in the group stage World Cup match between France and Denmark.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankQatar's Pedro Miguel (left) in the group stage World Cup match between the Netherlands and Qatar. Right: Dutch player Franky de Jong scores the goal.
12/14
Qatar's Pedro Miguel (left) in the group stage World Cup match between the Netherlands and Qatar. Right: Dutch player Franky de Jong scores the goal.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankUruguayan head coach Diego Martin Alonso during the World Cup group stage match between Portugal and Uruguay.
13/14
Uruguayan head coach Diego Martin Alonso during the World Cup group stage match between Portugal and Uruguay.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankAustralian players celebrate scoring a goal in the group stage World Cup match between France and Australia.
14/14
Australian players celebrate scoring a goal in the group stage World Cup match between France and Australia.