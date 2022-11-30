International
https://sputniknews.com/20221130/the-musk-wars-1104845920.html
The Musk Wars
The Musk Wars
After accusing Apple of cutting advertising spending on Twitter, Musk fired off a tweet storm, claiming the company threatened to remove Twitter from the Apple... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-30T00:59+0000
2022-11-30T00:58+0000
elon musk
twitter
epic games
app store
ted rall
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104844818_0:0:1201:676_1920x0_80_0_0_8ebe9ad58c64dac1ca86127565828e16.jpg
Apple has not commented on whether Twitter is at risk of being removed from the app store or if it had cut advertising on Twitter. In early November, an ad agency representing Apple, Omnicom Media Group, advised clients to “pause activity on Twitter in the short-term.” Omnicom cited concerns about impersonation due to Musk’s revamp of the Twitter verification check marks and layoffs in Twitter’s trust and safety departments.During his Twitter tirade, Musk also called out Apple’s 30% cut of in-app purchases from applications downloaded on the its app store. It's worth noting Google also takes a 30% cut from apps in its Google Play store; however, both companies have been criticized by developers in the past and the practice was probed by the US Justice Department in 2020.Also in 2020, Epic Games filed a lawsuit after Apple removed the popular online game Fortnite from its store in response to Epic enabling in-app payments that circumvented Apple’s system and allowed users to pay Epic directly.That case ended in a split ruling, forcing Epic to pay Apple $6 million and ruling the game company failed to prove Apple was a monopoly, but it also ordered Apple to allow alternative payment methods. Apple has appealed the ruling and requested an injunction to delay the December 9 deadline to implement the required features.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104844818_0:0:1201:900_1920x0_80_0_0_39cec1cd73c1fed0631a12c883107c0f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, twitter, epic games, app store, ted rall
elon musk, twitter, epic games, app store, ted rall

The Musk Wars

00:59 GMT 30.11.2022
© Sputnik / Ted RallThe Musk Wars
The Musk Wars - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2022
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
After accusing Apple of cutting advertising spending on Twitter, Musk fired off a tweet storm, claiming the company threatened to remove Twitter from the Apple App store. The entrepreneur also noted that he is willing to “go to war” with the massive company.
Apple has not commented on whether Twitter is at risk of being removed from the app store or if it had cut advertising on Twitter. In early November, an ad agency representing Apple, Omnicom Media Group, advised clients to “pause activity on Twitter in the short-term.” Omnicom cited concerns about impersonation due to Musk’s revamp of the Twitter verification check marks and layoffs in Twitter’s trust and safety departments.
During his Twitter tirade, Musk also called out Apple’s 30% cut of in-app purchases from applications downloaded on the its app store. It's worth noting Google also takes a 30% cut from apps in its Google Play store; however, both companies have been criticized by developers in the past and the practice was probed by the US Justice Department in 2020.
Also in 2020, Epic Games filed a lawsuit after Apple removed the popular online game Fortnite from its store in response to Epic enabling in-app payments that circumvented Apple’s system and allowed users to pay Epic directly.
That case ended in a split ruling, forcing Epic to pay Apple $6 million and ruling the game company failed to prove Apple was a monopoly, but it also ordered Apple to allow alternative payment methods. Apple has appealed the ruling and requested an injunction to delay the December 9 deadline to implement the required features.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала