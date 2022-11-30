International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221130/satellites-used-against-russia-in-ukraine-may-become-legitimate-targets-1104848326.html
Satellites Used Against Russia in Ukraine May Become Legitimate Targets
Satellites Used Against Russia in Ukraine May Become Legitimate Targets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Quasi-civilian satellites used by Western countries to support the Ukrainian military throughout the conflict may become legitimate targets... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-30T05:48+0000
2022-11-30T05:48+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
satellite
satellites
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107754/35/1077543552_0:178:1025:754_1920x0_80_0_0_cd89f6c22f96244ca4fad08bd405a9ca.jpg
He added that such a provocative use of "civilian satellites at the very least raises questions in the context of the Outer Space Treaty" and "requires the most serious condemnation by the world community."Given the global coverage of the Earth by civilian spacecraft, "the Pentagon is testing the concept of a prospective command and control system for troops anywhere in the world, and the vast majority of countries have no effective means of countering it," the director said.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107754/35/1077543552_0:82:1025:850_1920x0_80_0_0_7bc0d609305b58391d159a7cafe4c2f2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
satellites used against russia in ukraine may become legitimate targets, special military operation, ukrainian crisis
satellites used against russia in ukraine may become legitimate targets, special military operation, ukrainian crisis

Satellites Used Against Russia in Ukraine May Become Legitimate Targets

05:48 GMT 30.11.2022
CC0 / / Artist's impression of a GPS Block satellite in orbit
 Artist's impression of a GPS Block satellite in orbit - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Quasi-civilian satellites used by Western countries to support the Ukrainian military throughout the conflict may become legitimate targets for Russia, Vladimir Ermakov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's non-proliferation and arms control department, has told Sputnik.

"Western countries are actively using the potential of civilian space infrastructure, first of all, a group of low-orbiting satellites, to support operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. These are used to exclusively perform combat tasks to reveal locations, routes of movement and actions of Russian troops, to control combat aerial vehicles, as well as to target high-precision munitions from space," Ermakov said.

He added that such a provocative use of "civilian satellites at the very least raises questions in the context of the Outer Space Treaty" and "requires the most serious condemnation by the world community."

"We confirm that such quasi-civilian infrastructure, should it be used in military action against Russia, may quite logically become a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike," Ermakov said.

Given the global coverage of the Earth by civilian spacecraft, "the Pentagon is testing the concept of a prospective command and control system for troops anywhere in the world, and the vast majority of countries have no effective means of countering it," the director said.

"We advocate the prevention of the use of civilian commercial satellites to achieve combat tasks. We urge all countries interested in the proper use of space technologies to make joint efforts in the interests of the exploration of near-Earth space for purely peaceful purposes," the diplomat noted.

© Live JournalImage of the Nudol anti-satellite missile system posted on a Russian website.
Image of the Nudol anti-satellite missile system posted on a Russian website. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2022
Image of the Nudol anti-satellite missile system posted on a Russian website.
© Live Journal

"The development of legally binding norms of international law that would be comprehensive in nature and aimed at the prevention of an arms race in outer space" is the only way to ensure that outer space is used only for peaceful purposes, Ermakov said.

World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала