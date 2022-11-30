https://sputniknews.com/20221130/russia-to-develop-capital-construction-for-nuclear-forces-in-2023-defense-minister-says-1104877103.html
Russia to Develop Capital Construction for Nuclear Forces in 2023, Defense Minister Says
The minister added that it is important to maintain a balanced approach to construction planning within the allocated budget funds — ensuring the commissioning of infrastructure facilities and supplying modern weapons and military equipment to troops.He also said that the country is constructing infrastructure for the deployment of new missile systems in five units of the Strategic Rocket Forces, as well as creating an interspecific test site in the Krasnoyarsk Territory for the space forces.The minister noted that the Russian armed forces are testing new methods of combat use of rocket troops and artillery during the special military operation in UkraineAccording to the minister, taking into account the experience of the special operation, the improvement of the counter-battery fighting is one of the main tasks that are being accomplished in order to ensure the defeat of the enemy.In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help amid intensifying attacks by the Kiev regime. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op aimed to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry will pay special attention in 2023 to the development of capital construction for nuclear forces, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
"When preparing the list of capital construction projects for 2023, special attention will be paid to construction for strategic nuclear forces," Shoigu said.
The minister added that it is important to maintain a balanced approach to construction planning within the allocated budget funds — ensuring the commissioning of infrastructure facilities and supplying modern weapons and military equipment to troops.
He also said that the country is constructing infrastructure for the deployment of new missile systems
in five units of the Strategic Rocket Forces, as well as creating an interspecific test site in the Krasnoyarsk Territory for the space forces.
"At the moment, the construction of infrastructure facilities for the deployment of new missile systems has been begun in five units of the Strategic Rocket Forces. As for the the space forces, there is work continues on the creation of an interspecific test site in the Krasnoyarsk Territory," Shoigu said.
The minister noted that the Russian armed forces are testing new methods of combat use of rocket troops and artillery during the special military operation in Ukraine
"Effective fire defeat of the enemy is an important component of the success of combat operations. Missile troops and artillery play a significant role in this. During the special operation new ways of their combat use are being tested. First of all, this concerns the use of reconnaissance and strike fire complexes, including unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as modern and promising weapons," Shoigu said.
According to the minister, taking into account the experience of the special operation
, the improvement of the counter-battery fighting is one of the main tasks that are being accomplished in order to ensure the defeat of the enemy.
"Tornado-S long-range multiple rocket launcher and Malka high-power artillery systems are involved in the implementation of the plan. This makes it possible to effectively hit foreign rocket and artillery systems," Shoigu said.
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help amid intensifying attacks by the Kiev regime. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op aimed to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass.