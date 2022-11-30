https://sputniknews.com/20221130/russia-to-develop-capital-construction-for-nuclear-forces-in-2023-defense-minister-says-1104877103.html

Russia to Develop Capital Construction for Nuclear Forces in 2023, Defense Minister Says

Russia to Develop Capital Construction for Nuclear Forces in 2023, Defense Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry will pay special attention in 2023 to the development of capital construction for nuclear forces, Defense... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-30T10:08+0000

2022-11-30T10:08+0000

2022-11-30T10:08+0000

military

russia

sergei shoigu

nuclear weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107746/95/1077469516_0:83:3347:1965_1920x0_80_0_0_8b8b4ca8bf5a3fba83eaf23af3fe43e1.jpg

The minister added that it is important to maintain a balanced approach to construction planning within the allocated budget funds — ensuring the commissioning of infrastructure facilities and supplying modern weapons and military equipment to troops.He also said that the country is constructing infrastructure for the deployment of new missile systems in five units of the Strategic Rocket Forces, as well as creating an interspecific test site in the Krasnoyarsk Territory for the space forces.The minister noted that the Russian armed forces are testing new methods of combat use of rocket troops and artillery during the special military operation in UkraineAccording to the minister, taking into account the experience of the special operation, the improvement of the counter-battery fighting is one of the main tasks that are being accomplished in order to ensure the defeat of the enemy.In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help amid intensifying attacks by the Kiev regime. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op aimed to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, nuclear weapons, sergei shoigu, russian military, nuclear forces