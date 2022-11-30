https://sputniknews.com/20221130/reservoir-with-oil-products-caught-fire-in-russias-bryansk-region-1104847606.html

Reservoir With Oil Products Caught Fire in Russia's Bryansk Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A reservoir with oil products caught fire on Wednesday in the Surazhsky district of Russia's Bryansk region, the area of the fire is 1,800... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

He said that 80 people and 30 units of equipment, including a fire train, were extinguishing the fire. The Russian Ministry of Emergencies has also dispatched an airmobile crew to the site.There is no immediate information on casualties, the governor said.

