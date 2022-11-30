Reservoir With Oil Products Caught Fire in Russia's Bryansk Region

International
He said that 80 people and 30 units of equipment, including a fire train, were extinguishing the fire. The Russian Ministry of Emergencies has also dispatched an airmobile crew to the site.There is no immediate information on casualties, the governor said.
05:31 GMT 30.11.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A reservoir with oil products caught fire on Wednesday in the Surazhsky district of Russia's Bryansk region, the area of the fire is 1,800 square meters, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"In the Surazhsky district, there is a reservoir with petroleum products burning. Fire and rescue services are working at the site. The area of the fire is 1,800 square meters," Bogomaz said on Telegram.

He said that 80 people and 30 units of equipment, including a fire train, were extinguishing the fire. The Russian Ministry of Emergencies has also dispatched an airmobile crew to the site.
There is no immediate information on casualties, the governor said.
