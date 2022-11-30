https://sputniknews.com/20221130/president-putin-holds-videolink-meeting-with-russian-cabinet-1104853121.html

President Putin Holds Videolink Meeting With Russian Cabinet

President Putin Holds Videolink Meeting With Russian Cabinet

The Russian president is expected to discuss a range of domestic issues with his government officials, as well as the international agenda. 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-30T10:02+0000

2022-11-30T10:02+0000

2022-11-30T10:02+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102723965_0:172:3030:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_cf720553067d408af96b23d50034e0a3.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a government meeting via video conference on Wednesday, November 30.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian President Putin Holds Videolink Meeting With Russian Cabinet Russian President Putin Holds Videolink Meeting With Russian Cabinet 2022-11-30T10:02+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, government meeting