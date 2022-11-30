https://sputniknews.com/20221130/president-putin-holds-videolink-meeting-with-russian-cabinet-1104853121.html
President Putin Holds Videolink Meeting With Russian Cabinet
President Putin Holds Videolink Meeting With Russian Cabinet
The Russian president is expected to discuss a range of domestic issues with his government officials, as well as the international agenda. 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-30T10:02+0000
2022-11-30T10:02+0000
2022-11-30T10:02+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102723965_0:172:3030:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_cf720553067d408af96b23d50034e0a3.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a government meeting via video conference on Wednesday, November 30.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102723965_151:0:2880:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_045215713dca815075c99593b8bac545.jpg
Russian President Putin Holds Videolink Meeting With Russian Cabinet
Russian President Putin Holds Videolink Meeting With Russian Cabinet
2022-11-30T10:02+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, government meeting
russian president vladimir putin, government meeting
President Putin Holds Videolink Meeting With Russian Cabinet
The Russian president is expected to discuss a range of domestic issues with his government officials, as well as the international agenda.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a government meeting via video conference on Wednesday, November 30.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!