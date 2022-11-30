International
The Russian president is expected to discuss a range of domestic issues with his government officials, as well as the international agenda. 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a government meeting via video conference on Wednesday, November 30.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
President Putin Holds Videolink Meeting With Russian Cabinet

10:02 GMT 30.11.2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States council of heads of security and special services. Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States council of heads of security and special services. Wednesday, October 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2022
The Russian president is expected to discuss a range of domestic issues with his government officials, as well as the international agenda.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a government meeting via video conference on Wednesday, November 30.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
