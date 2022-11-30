https://sputniknews.com/20221130/nato-head-stoltenberg-holds-press-conference-after-ministerial-meeting-in-bucharest-1104860741.html
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization held a major summit in the Romanian capital on November 29-30, with foreign ministers of alliance member states... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Bucharest, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press briefing following the North Atlantic Council foreign ministers meeting.He is expected to comment on the most pressing issues for the organization, including the Russian special operation in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
11:22 GMT 30.11.2022 (Updated: 11:36 GMT 30.11.2022)
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization held a major summit in the Romanian capital on November 29-30, with foreign ministers of alliance member states addressing security issues, such as the crisis in Ukraine and the prospects for the bloc.
Sputnik is live from Bucharest, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press briefing following the North Atlantic Council foreign ministers meeting.
He is expected to comment on the most pressing issues for the organization, including the Russian special operation in Ukraine.
