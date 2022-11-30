International
Musk Says Plans to Make Twitter 2.0 More Transparent, 'Even-Handed'
Musk Says Plans to Make Twitter 2.0 More Transparent, 'Even-Handed'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk promised on Wednesday to make Twitter more effective, transparent, and "even-handed" after the... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
"Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust &amp; safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections. Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent, and even-handed," Musk said in a tweet.Musk's "exactly" was a reply to another user who said that "Twitter has shown itself to be not safe for the past 10 years and has lost users’ trust," while the social network’s team "sold their souls to a corporation."On Tuesday, Musk called his attempts to reform the social network a battle for the future of civilization.On October 28, Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations and terminated Twitter's executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity, and censorship, as well as some two-thirds of employees.
Musk Says Plans to Make Twitter 2.0 More Transparent, 'Even-Handed'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk promised on Wednesday to make Twitter more effective, transparent, and "even-handed" after the social network allegedly let its users down in terms of trust and safety.
"Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections. Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent, and even-handed," Musk said in a tweet.
Musk's "exactly" was a reply to another user who said that "Twitter has shown itself to be not safe for the past 10 years and has lost users’ trust," while the social network’s team "sold their souls to a corporation."
On Tuesday, Musk called his attempts to reform the social network a battle for the future of civilization.
On October 28, Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations and terminated Twitter's executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity, and censorship, as well as some two-thirds of employees.
