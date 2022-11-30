https://sputniknews.com/20221130/moscow-will-retaliate-if-eu-confiscates-russian-assets-foreign-ministry-says-1104899894.html

Moscow Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates Russian Assets, Foreign Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will take adequate response measures if Russian assets in the EU get confiscated, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

The diplomat said that there are currently no further details to Russia's response measures.She noted that the decision of the EU Council to recognize circumvention of EU sanctions as a criminal offense is a brazen example of an arbitrary legal treatment.Earlier in the day, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen proposed to create a special structure to manage the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and private assets to support Ukraine.In total, the EU member states have frozen 17.4 billion euros ($18 billion) of Russian assets after Moscow launched a special military op in Ukraine. Russian has repeatedly said that the EU's attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets is an expropriation of property, warning it would do everything possible to have the seized assets returned.

