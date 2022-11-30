https://sputniknews.com/20221130/macron-comes-to-us-as-eu-fears-america-would-gut-european-industry-reports-say-1104846975.html

Macron Comes to US as EU Fears America Would Gut European Industry, Reports Say

While the EU supported US sanctions against Russia after the start of Russia's special military op in Ukraine, European officials were not happy with the... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Washington for an official four-day visit, becoming the first head of state to travel to the US since the beginning of Joe Biden's presidential term.According to the American press, Macron would urge his US counterpart to mitigate the effects of the Inflation Reduction Act, making exemptions for European companies, the American press suggested.The legislation, which is expected to come into effect in January, stipulates massive support for American industry, including subsidies and tax credits for products assembled in North America or created with American parts. So, reports said that European officials are extremely worried that the act, alongside skyrocketing energy prices, would make many manufacturers shift their production to the US.Moreover, Macron's US trip comes just a week after the French president hosted a dinner for top European businessmen, including execs from the BMW group, British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, French industrial gases producer Air Liquide SA, and many others.In the meantime, Washington also noted that the economic cooperation between the US and Europe would be one of the key points at Biden-Macron talks.The European economy took a major blow after the EU adopted sanctions against Moscow, citing the Russian military operation in Ukraine. While Moscow warned the European countries that such steps would "suicidal" for the bloc, crippling its economic prospects, Brussels adopted several rounds of sanctions against Russia and massively boosted purchases of liquified natural gas.As a result, the sanctions exacerbated issues on the global energy markets and damaged supply chains, which caused a wave of inflation and rising energy prices.

