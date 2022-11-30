International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221130/joe-biden-rumored-to-meet-prince--princess-of-wales-in-boston-1104902806.html
Joe Biden Rumored to Meet Prince & Princess of Wales in Boston
Joe Biden Rumored to Meet Prince & Princess of Wales in Boston
The supposed meeting is expected to happen on Friday when the US president and the British prince and his spouse are going to be in the same US city. 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-30T16:01+0000
2022-11-30T16:01+0000
world
joe biden
prince william
kate middleton
meeting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107297/34/1072973489_0:235:4579:2810_1920x0_80_0_0_a70b1a85bb8102123d8afa902a44149f.jpg
US President Joe Biden may meet with William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, later this week, a British newspaper has claimed.Though neither the POTUS nor the British royals commented on the rumor, the parties involved supposedly intend to meet face-to-face in Boston on Friday, the newspaper wrote, citing people familiar with the arrangements.On that day, William is expected to present awards for the Earthshot Prize at a ceremony taking place in the city, while Biden is going to visit Boston around the same time to attend a political fundraising event.The meeting, if it does take place, would occur during William and Kate’s first visit to the United States in the last eight years, as well as their first visit abroad since the death of the prince’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/prince-william-says-queens-funeral-was-challenging-reminding-him-of-princess-dianas-death-1100832880.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107297/34/1072973489_259:0:4318:3044_1920x0_80_0_0_0e4735193559984213d77f5cc59fb8ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, prince william, kate middleton, meeting
joe biden, prince william, kate middleton, meeting

Joe Biden Rumored to Meet Prince & Princess of Wales in Boston

16:01 GMT 30.11.2022
© AP Photo / Alastair GrantBritain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive by carriage on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Wednesday June 15, 2016.
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive by carriage on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Wednesday June 15, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2022
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The supposed meeting is expected to happen on Friday when the US president and the British prince and his spouse are going to be in the same US city.
US President Joe Biden may meet with William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, later this week, a British newspaper has claimed.
Though neither the POTUS nor the British royals commented on the rumor, the parties involved supposedly intend to meet face-to-face in Boston on Friday, the newspaper wrote, citing people familiar with the arrangements.
On that day, William is expected to present awards for the Earthshot Prize at a ceremony taking place in the city, while Biden is going to visit Boston around the same time to attend a political fundraising event.
Король Великобритании Карл III и принц Уильям идут за гробом королевы Елизаветы II во время процессии из Букингемского дворца в Вестминстер-холл в Лондоне - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
Viral
Prince William Says Queen’s Funeral Was 'Challenging' Reminding Him of Princess Diana's Death
15 September, 21:33 GMT
The meeting, if it does take place, would occur during William and Kate’s first visit to the United States in the last eight years, as well as their first visit abroad since the death of the prince’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала