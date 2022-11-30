https://sputniknews.com/20221130/joe-biden-rumored-to-meet-prince--princess-of-wales-in-boston-1104902806.html
Joe Biden Rumored to Meet Prince & Princess of Wales in Boston
US President Joe Biden may meet with William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, later this week, a British newspaper has claimed.Though neither the POTUS nor the British royals commented on the rumor, the parties involved supposedly intend to meet face-to-face in Boston on Friday, the newspaper wrote, citing people familiar with the arrangements.On that day, William is expected to present awards for the Earthshot Prize at a ceremony taking place in the city, while Biden is going to visit Boston around the same time to attend a political fundraising event.The meeting, if it does take place, would occur during William and Kate’s first visit to the United States in the last eight years, as well as their first visit abroad since the death of the prince’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
