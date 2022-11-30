International
Japan Reportedly Planning to Purchase Up to 500 US Tomahawk Cruise Missiles Until FY 2027
Japan Reportedly Planning to Purchase Up to 500 US Tomahawk Cruise Missiles Until FY 2027
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan is planning to purchase up to 500 US Tomahawk cruise missiles until 2027 fiscal year to increase the country's retaliatory strike... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
06:38 GMT 30.11.2022
The guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) launches a Tomahawk cruise missile
© Flickr / U.S. Department of Defense
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan is planning to purchase up to 500 US Tomahawk cruise missiles until 2027 fiscal year to increase the country's retaliatory strike capability, Japanese press reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.
Tokyo is modifying Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles to strengthen the retaliatory capability as part of the stand-off missile development program, which will enable the Japanese military to hit the targets beyond of reach of the enemy's defense, the report said.
The new missiles would be developed under the so-called stand-off missile program as a replacement for the US ground ballistic missile defense system Aegis Ashore, which Japan stopped using in 2020 due to the risk of upper-stage debris falling on residential areas.
It was reported on Monday that the Japanese Defense Ministry was considering equipping its submarines with long-range missiles to boost their retaliatory capacity as well. Submarines currently in service of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force are low-observable. If equipped with modified Type 12 missiles, they will be able to deliver strikes on enemy bases while staying out of reach of their defense.
