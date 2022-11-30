International
Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Warns NATO Against Turning Into Anti-China Bloc
Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Warns NATO Against Turning Into Anti-China Bloc
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto warned NATO against turning into an anti-China bloc as the global security situation is already... 30.11.2022
The example of Hungary "clearly proves that cooperation [with China] based on mutual respect is possible," he added.In August, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry reported that the Chinese battery company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), a global leader in lithium-ion battery development and manufacturing, will build its second plant in Europe in Debrecen, which could be the largest investment in Hungary's history.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto Warns NATO Against Turning Into Anti-China Bloc

12:36 GMT 30.11.2022
