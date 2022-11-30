https://sputniknews.com/20221130/german-parliaments-draft-resolution-on-1930s-famine-in-ukraine-distorts-facts---moscow-1104902097.html

German Parliament's Draft Resolution on 1930s Famine in Ukraine Distorts Facts - Moscow

The German parliament intends to recognize the "Golodomor" as a genocide deliberately organized and supported by Russia at a session on Wednesday.The spokeswoman recalled that the "Golodomor" was part of the wider famine of 1930-1933, which, besides Ukraine, affected many regions of the Soviet Union, including Northern Caucasus, Volga Region, Kazakhstan, southern Urals and western Siberia.In addition, Zakharova also stressed that Western countries are using the current conflict in Ukraine to replenish its own food reserves, while also supplying weapons to prolong tensions. She added that the current situation is "beneficial to Western transnational corporations and the military-industrial complex."

