2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
First-Ever Male World Cup Game Refereed by Woman to Take Place in Qatar
First-Ever Male World Cup Game Refereed by Woman to Take Place in Qatar
The match, refereed by an all-female team, is due to take place on December 1.
The upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Qatar between Germany and Costa Rica is expected to go down in history as the first-ever men’s World Cup game overseen by a female referee.The Group E match is scheduled to take place on December 1, with the referee in question being Stephanie Frappart, who previously refereed men’s football games in the Champions League and Ligue 1.During the game, Frappart is going to be leading an all-female referee team comprised of assistant referees Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina.Speaking ahead of the match, German national football team manager Hans-Dieter Flick said he has “100 percent trust in the referee”.“She deserves it because of her performances,” he said as quoted by media. “I hope she’s looking forward to the game as much as we are. We all hope we’ll see a good performance tomorrow.”
First-Ever Male World Cup Game Refereed by Woman to Take Place in Qatar

17:14 GMT 30.11.2022
This file photo taken on November 22, 2022 shows French fourth official Stephanie Frappart during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Mexico and Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha.
The match, refereed by an all-female team, is due to take place on December 1.
The upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup match in Qatar between Germany and Costa Rica is expected to go down in history as the first-ever men’s World Cup game overseen by a female referee.
The Group E match is scheduled to take place on December 1, with the referee in question being Stephanie Frappart, who previously refereed men’s football games in the Champions League and Ligue 1.
During the game, Frappart is going to be leading an all-female referee team comprised of assistant referees Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina.
Speaking ahead of the match, German national football team manager Hans-Dieter Flick said he has “100 percent trust in the referee”.
“She deserves it because of her performances,” he said as quoted by media. “I hope she’s looking forward to the game as much as we are. We all hope we’ll see a good performance tomorrow.”
