International
WATCH: President Putin Holds Videolink Meeting With Russian Cabinet
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221130/eu-wheat-exports-in-august-went-primarily-to-africa-middle-east-1104868256.html
Report: EU Wheat Exports in August Went Primarily to Africa, Middle East
Report: EU Wheat Exports in August Went Primarily to Africa, Middle East
In this article you will read about EU wheat export destinations
2022-11-30T10:05+0000
2022-11-30T10:20+0000
eu
wheat
middle east
exports
north africa
sub-saharan africa
cereal
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1e/1104864082_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c5076efe91651399db37bd1a763fc0b5.jpg
"EU exports reached EUR 20.3 billion [$21 billion] in August 2022. This corresponds to a 6% increase compared to July 2022. Compared to August 2021, this is still 27% higher even if prices started to go up already at this period of 2021 for certain commodities. With the fresh 2022 harvest of wheat, EU export values increased significantly in particular to MENA region and sub-Saharan Africa," the document read.In value terms, the biggest exports in August were for cereal preparations (1.7 billion euros), wheat (1.6 billion euros) and wine (1.4 billion euros), according to the monitoring data.Exports to MENA grew 40% compared with August 2021 and exports to sub-Saharan Africa grew by 80%, the paper said."In August only, 2 million tons of wheat reached the MENA region (48% of total EU wheat exports) and 1.5 million tons arrived in sub-Saharan Africa (34% of total EU wheat exports)," the document read.The United Kingdom, China and the United States accounted for almost 55% of the EU's exports of cereal preparations in August, while 11% went to the MENA region and 6% to sub-Saharan Africa.
https://sputniknews.com/20221130/france-is-holding-africa-hostage-with-grain-shipments-1104855394.html
north africa
sub-saharan africa
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1e/1104864082_455:0:3186:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80e369e80cac98dce83b021eed7463a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu wheat export, food crisis, food in africa, trade report, exports of cereal
eu wheat export, food crisis, food in africa, trade report, exports of cereal

Report: EU Wheat Exports in August Went Primarily to Africa, Middle East

10:05 GMT 30.11.2022 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 30.11.2022)
© CLAIRE MORANDWheat crops are seen in a field in Wustrau-Altfriesack, Fehrbellin, eastern Germany, on July 18, 2022.
Wheat crops are seen in a field in Wustrau-Altfriesack, Fehrbellin, eastern Germany, on July 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2022
© CLAIRE MORAND
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 80% of the European Union's wheat exports in August went to countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and sub-Saharan Africa, according to an agri-food trade report published by the European Commission on Tuesday.
"EU exports reached EUR 20.3 billion [$21 billion] in August 2022. This corresponds to a 6% increase compared to July 2022. Compared to August 2021, this is still 27% higher even if prices started to go up already at this period of 2021 for certain commodities. With the fresh 2022 harvest of wheat, EU export values increased significantly in particular to MENA region and sub-Saharan Africa," the document read.
In value terms, the biggest exports in August were for cereal preparations (1.7 billion euros), wheat (1.6 billion euros) and wine (1.4 billion euros), according to the monitoring data.
Exports to MENA grew 40% compared with August 2021 and exports to sub-Saharan Africa grew by 80%, the paper said.
Labourers load sacks of paddy crop on a truck at a wholesale grain market in Amritsar on September 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2022
Africa
‘France is Holding Africa Hostage’ With Grain Shipments
08:49 GMT
"In August only, 2 million tons of wheat reached the MENA region (48% of total EU wheat exports) and 1.5 million tons arrived in sub-Saharan Africa (34% of total EU wheat exports)," the document read.
The United Kingdom, China and the United States accounted for almost 55% of the EU's exports of cereal preparations in August, while 11% went to the MENA region and 6% to sub-Saharan Africa.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала