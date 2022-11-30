International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221130/eu-reportedly-threatens-to-ban-twitter-bloc-wide-unless-musk-follows-new-moderation-rules-1104913554.html
EU Reportedly Threatens to Ban Twitter Bloc-Wide Unless Musk Follows New Moderation Rules
EU Reportedly Threatens to Ban Twitter Bloc-Wide Unless Musk Follows New Moderation Rules
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has reportedly threatened to ban Twitter on the bloc’s territory if the social network’s new owner, billionaire... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-30T22:07+0000
2022-11-30T22:04+0000
world
twitter
elon musk
eu
block
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102836301_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_198efb5fa2557ad87d61c241b05b35a8.jpg
The warning came from European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton during his video call with Musk earlier in the day, people with knowledge of the conversation told the Financial Times.Breton, who is in charge of implementing the EU’s digital rules, urged Musk to adhere to a checklist of rules, including ditching an "arbitrary" approach to reinstating banned users, pursuing disinformation "aggressively" and agreeing to an "extensive independent audit" of the social network by 2023, according to the report.Unless Twitter follows the EU's new Digital Services Act, it could face a Europe-wide ban or fines of up to 6% of global turnover, the report said.Meanwhile, Musk considers the new legislation "very sensible" and that it should be applied everywhere in the world, sources said.Twitter, founded in 2006 and established as a social network for exchanging short messages, was bought by Musk in late October for $44 billion. In November, a little over a week after taking over, the South African billionaire started laying off the company's workers in a bid to place Twitter "on a healthy path," which raised a wave of public criticism. As Musk proceeded on a Twitter 2.0 plan, backlash has only grown for the company, especially after former US President Donald Trump's account was unblocked on November 20. The decision to reestablish the ex-president's platform came after a majority of participants in a survey conducted by Musk voted in favor of the measure. Trump's account was banned after the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, which saw thousands of Trump supporters violently storm the federal building in the hopes of preventing the certification of the 2020 election results.
https://sputniknews.com/20221128/musk-apple-threatening-to-remove-twitter-from-app-store-or-request-changes-1104800842.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1e/1102836301_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6bd97a74e278662c684ccadefa984a6a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, elon musk, eu, block
twitter, elon musk, eu, block

EU Reportedly Threatens to Ban Twitter Bloc-Wide Unless Musk Follows New Moderation Rules

22:07 GMT 30.11.2022
© AP Photo / Mary AltafferThe Twitter logo is seen on the awning of the building that houses the Twitter office in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Elon Musk posted a video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company.
The Twitter logo is seen on the awning of the building that houses the Twitter office in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Elon Musk posted a video Wednesday showing him strolling into Twitter headquarters ahead of a Friday deadline to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2022
© AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has reportedly threatened to ban Twitter on the bloc’s territory if the social network’s new owner, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, does not abide by new strict content moderation rules.
The warning came from European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton during his video call with Musk earlier in the day, people with knowledge of the conversation told the Financial Times.
Breton, who is in charge of implementing the EU’s digital rules, urged Musk to adhere to a checklist of rules, including ditching an "arbitrary" approach to reinstating banned users, pursuing disinformation "aggressively" and agreeing to an "extensive independent audit" of the social network by 2023, according to the report.
Unless Twitter follows the EU's new Digital Services Act, it could face a Europe-wide ban or fines of up to 6% of global turnover, the report said.
The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2022
Science & Tech
Musk: Apple Threatening to Remove Twitter From App Store or Request Changes
28 November, 19:25 GMT
Meanwhile, Musk considers the new legislation "very sensible" and that it should be applied everywhere in the world, sources said.
Twitter, founded in 2006 and established as a social network for exchanging short messages, was bought by Musk in late October for $44 billion. In November, a little over a week after taking over, the South African billionaire started laying off the company's workers in a bid to place Twitter "on a healthy path," which raised a wave of public criticism.
As Musk proceeded on a Twitter 2.0 plan, backlash has only grown for the company, especially after former US President Donald Trump's account was unblocked on November 20. The decision to reestablish the ex-president's platform came after a majority of participants in a survey conducted by Musk voted in favor of the measure.
Trump's account was banned after the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, which saw thousands of Trump supporters violently storm the federal building in the hopes of preventing the certification of the 2020 election results.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала