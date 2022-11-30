https://sputniknews.com/20221130/electric-buses-in-moscow-use-biofuel-from-used-frying-oil-for-heating---company-1104908294.html

Electric Buses in Moscow Use Biofuel From Used Frying Oil for Heating - Company

Electric Buses in Moscow Use Biofuel From Used Frying Oil for Heating - Company

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The successor to McDonald's in Russia, Vkusno - i tochka, initiated the country's first project to process deep-frying oil into biofuel... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-30T17:04+0000

2022-11-30T17:04+0000

2022-11-30T17:04+0000

russia

moscow

electric bus

fuel

heating

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1e/1104907608_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a8d4c9225bb9b949ff9058e87d6a19ce.jpg

"We started separating and recycling waste, and not just frying oil, a long time ago. We send about 5,000 tons of oil per year for processing, of which about 3,000 tons are used for the production of biodiesel fuel, which is used for heating electric buses. Today we are meeting all the needs of Mosgortrans [state-owned company operating bus and electric bus networks] during the heating season of 2022-2023. We are the first and only one in Russia who are implementing such a project," Korshunova said.The executive noted that used fryer oil is collected in the chain restaurants located in three federal regions of Russia.She said that after analyzing the first results of the project, the company can expand the number of restaurants to collect used frying oil specifically for processing into biodiesel.From December 2021 to March-April 2022, 20 metropolitan electric buses were involved in the tests, using biofuels made from deep-frying oil from Vkusno - i tochka for heating, Kristina Ten, the chairman of the Russian Association of Specialists and Enterprises engaged in the processing of oil and fat waste, said.Vitaly Danshin, Deputy Head of the Mosgortrans Energy and Innovation Projects Service, said that the use of biofuels can reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.Danshin noted that the project and purchase of biodiesel fuel will continue, and additional infrastructure for heating 1000 electric buses will be installed.

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow, electric bus, fuel, heating