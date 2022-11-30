https://sputniknews.com/20221130/doomsday-pastor-people-being-easily-offended-sign-of-jesus-return-1104913276.html

Doomsday Pastor: People Being 'Easily Offended' Sign of Jesus’ Return

A Christian Doomsday pastor has warned that the end times are coming because “everyone is offended.”Pastor Tom Hughes who runs the YouTube channel Hope for Our Times, pointed to a passage in the book of Matthew from the New Testament that reads in part: “And then many will be offended, will betray one another, and will hate one another.”Hughes goes on to point to economic strife, environmental issues like drought, and the various wars and potential wars around the globe as proof that the second coming of Christ is just around the corner.While he did not use the term, Hughes’ warning is reminiscent of complaints popular in conservative circles about “snowflake culture.” Despite his apparent distaste for how easily people are offended, Hughes stresses his video is not taking a political stance.While Hughes’ other warning signs of the end of times were typical of doomsday preachers, his warning about the easily offended is particularly unique and seemed to resonate with his audience. The video, posted on November 17, has amassed over 84,000 views and nearly 550 comments, the vast majority of them praising Hughes and his message.Hughes, who recently returned from a trip to Israel and runs a Church in San Jacinto, California, boasts over 184,000 Youtube subscribers.

