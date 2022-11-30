https://sputniknews.com/20221130/dont-look-up-strange-bright-flash-spotted-by-astronomers-was-black-hole-jet-pointed-at-earth-1104913635.html

Don’t Look Up! Strange Bright Flash Spotted by Astronomers Was Black Hole Jet Pointed at Earth

Don’t Look Up! Strange Bright Flash Spotted by Astronomers Was Black Hole Jet Pointed at Earth

Despite a lack of firm proof, theoretical physicists have posited that black holes may deposit matter it’s sucked up into a different place via a “wormhole,”... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-30T22:26+0000

2022-11-30T22:26+0000

2022-11-30T22:23+0000

science & tech

astronomy

supermassive black hole

palomar observatory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107390/35/1073903541_0:287:5000:3100_1920x0_80_0_0_07b6a7fdfdb41d8cc6b9df0e06c39eb6.jpg

In a study published in Nature Astronomy on Wednesday, a group of astronomers revealed that a mysterious bright flash observed earlier this year in several telescopes across the planet most likely came from the business end of an ultra-massive black hole called a blazar.In response, scientists from around the globe trained their equipment on the mysterious and powerful new light source in an attempt to deduce its properties.Their explanation? It was a supermassive black hole eating a star.The black hole, designated AT 2022cmc, is about 8.5 billion light-years away, but became visible because of what astronomers call a “tidal disruption event” (TDE), when a star is torn apart by the incredible tidal gravitational forces in and around a black hole.Supermassive black holes often anchor the centers of galaxies, including our own, and the most powerful ones shoot out jets of ionized matter at speeds close to that of light. Astronomers have termed them “blazars,” and when that jet is pointed at the Earth, it looks like one of the brightest objects in the universe.“That tells us they feed very fast, though we don’t know how that feeding process works. So, sources like a TDE can actually be a really good probe for how that process happens,” he noted.To produce such an intense jet, the black hole must be in an extremely active phase — what co-author Research Scientist Dheeraj Pasham describes as a “hyper-feeding frenzy.”“We expect many more of these TDEs in the future,” Lucchini noted. “Then we might be able to say, finally, how exactly black holes launch these extremely powerful jets.”

https://sputniknews.com/20210416/new-photos-of-a-black-hole-may-shed-light-on-the-mystery-of-cosmic-rays-new-study-claims-1082645877.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

astronomy, supermassive black hole, palomar observatory