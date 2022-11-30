https://sputniknews.com/20221130/council-of-eu-greenlights-visa-free-travel-for-kosovo-passport-holders-1104887741.html

Council of EU Greenlights Visa-Free Travel for Kosovo Passport Holders

Council of EU Greenlights Visa-Free Travel for Kosovo Passport Holders

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Council of the European Union has approved visa-free travel regulations for the residents of Kosovo who have documents issued by the... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-30T12:13+0000

2022-11-30T12:13+0000

2022-11-30T12:13+0000

world

kosovo

eu

european union

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1100992756_0:372:2979:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59867a6bab8c0c56c2d6c7ca2091edf2.jpg

He noted that the progress on visa-free travel had become possible, thanks to Kosovo’s resilience in improving "border controls, migration management and security," adding that collaboration between the EU and the Western Balkan republic would "only grow stronger in the future".These regulations, if adopted, will allow Kosovo passport holders to travel to the EU without a visa for a total of 90 days in any 180-day period. However, the visa liberalization for Kosovo will not come into effect until the launch of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System, which is scheduled for May 2023.Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, and has since gained recognition as a sovereign nation by around 100 UN member states. Of the 27 EU member states, five have not recognized Kosovo's sovereignty, siding with Belgrade on the issue.

kosovo

eu

european union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kosovo, eu, european union, kosovar passport, kosovo id, visa-free