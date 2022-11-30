https://sputniknews.com/20221130/book-about-indian-emperor-tipu-sultan-draws-flak-death-threats-against-author-1104849352.html

Book About Indian Emperor Tipu Sultan Draws Flak, Death Threats Against Author

Book About Indian Emperor Tipu Sultan Draws Flak, Death Threats Against Author

Described as "the tiger of Mysore", Tipu Sultan was the Muslim emperor of the Mysore kingdom in India before losing a war to the British and dying in 1799. 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

Noted Indian author and theatre personality Addanda Cariappa has faced strong criticism and threats to his life over his latest book and theatre adaptation on 'Real Dreams of Tipu' (Tippuvina Nija Kanasugalu), allegedly portraying Emperor Tipu Sultan as a religious fanatic.Both the book and the play have likewise evoked objections from a section of historians over Cariappa's claims that the emperor was not killed by the British in 1799, but rather by Vokkaliga community chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda.Cariappa is now seeking police protection and legal action. Authorities are trying to trace the person who sent the letter, which was sent from an address in India's Karnataka state.In an interview with Indian media, the author said that the theatrical adaption of the book, which he plans to stage over 100 shows across Karnataka, showcases the other face of Tipu Sultan that “many don’t want to hear about."Meanwhile, the High Court of Karnataka put a stay on the publication, sale and distribution of the book after a plea was filed that alleged that it contains fallacious information without any support or justification.The suit was filed by the former chairman of the District Wakf Board Committee, B.S. Rafiulla, who also raised an objection in the plea regarding the use of the word “turukaru“ in the book, which he says is a derogatory remark against the Muslim community.Rafiulla contended that the book's publishing and distribution in public would cause unrest and communal disharmony, disturbing the public peace at large.

