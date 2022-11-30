https://sputniknews.com/20221130/book-about-indian-emperor-tipu-sultan-draws-flak-death-threats-against-author-1104849352.html
Book About Indian Emperor Tipu Sultan Draws Flak, Death Threats Against Author
Book About Indian Emperor Tipu Sultan Draws Flak, Death Threats Against Author
Described as "the tiger of Mysore", Tipu Sultan was the Muslim emperor of the Mysore kingdom in India before losing a war to the British and dying in 1799. 30.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-30T10:16+0000
2022-11-30T10:16+0000
2022-11-30T10:16+0000
india
controversy
book
publishing
distribution
emperor
uproar
play
adaptation
muslim
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1e/1104854698_0:232:2817:1817_1920x0_80_0_0_16226778e210c7ce1347d747a7ab0445.jpg
Noted Indian author and theatre personality Addanda Cariappa has faced strong criticism and threats to his life over his latest book and theatre adaptation on 'Real Dreams of Tipu' (Tippuvina Nija Kanasugalu), allegedly portraying Emperor Tipu Sultan as a religious fanatic.Both the book and the play have likewise evoked objections from a section of historians over Cariappa's claims that the emperor was not killed by the British in 1799, but rather by Vokkaliga community chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda.Cariappa is now seeking police protection and legal action. Authorities are trying to trace the person who sent the letter, which was sent from an address in India's Karnataka state.In an interview with Indian media, the author said that the theatrical adaption of the book, which he plans to stage over 100 shows across Karnataka, showcases the other face of Tipu Sultan that “many don’t want to hear about."Meanwhile, the High Court of Karnataka put a stay on the publication, sale and distribution of the book after a plea was filed that alleged that it contains fallacious information without any support or justification.The suit was filed by the former chairman of the District Wakf Board Committee, B.S. Rafiulla, who also raised an objection in the plea regarding the use of the word “turukaru“ in the book, which he says is a derogatory remark against the Muslim community.Rafiulla contended that the book's publishing and distribution in public would cause unrest and communal disharmony, disturbing the public peace at large.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1e/1104854698_43:0:2774:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4a05fe4198f0053868d643bcdf3650e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
indian author's book on emperor tipu sultan draws flak, life threat, sher e maisoor, mysore, tipu sultan, muslim emperor of mysore kingdom, india, indian author, theatre personality, addanda cariappa, tippuvina nija kanasugalu, real dreams of tipu, religious fanatic, vokkaliga community chieftains, uri gowda, nanje gowda, police case has been filed, author sought protection and legal action, karnataka state, theatrical adaption of the book, false, wrong information, turukaru, derogatory remark against the muslim community, unrest, communal disharmony
indian author's book on emperor tipu sultan draws flak, life threat, sher e maisoor, mysore, tipu sultan, muslim emperor of mysore kingdom, india, indian author, theatre personality, addanda cariappa, tippuvina nija kanasugalu, real dreams of tipu, religious fanatic, vokkaliga community chieftains, uri gowda, nanje gowda, police case has been filed, author sought protection and legal action, karnataka state, theatrical adaption of the book, false, wrong information, turukaru, derogatory remark against the muslim community, unrest, communal disharmony
Book About Indian Emperor Tipu Sultan Draws Flak, Death Threats Against Author
Described as "the tiger of Mysore", Tipu Sultan was the Muslim emperor of the Mysore kingdom in India before losing a war to the British and dying in 1799.
Noted Indian author and theatre personality Addanda Cariappa has faced strong criticism and threats to his life over his latest book and theatre adaptation on 'Real Dreams of Tipu' (Tippuvina Nija Kanasugalu), allegedly portraying Emperor Tipu Sultan as a religious fanatic.
Both the book and the play have likewise evoked objections from a section of historians over Cariappa's claims that the emperor was not killed by the British in 1799, but rather by Vokkaliga community chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda.
The author has received a threat letter saying: "You have reached the stage of being killed. You will die. Your God will also not be able to save you."
Cariappa is now seeking police protection and legal action.
Authorities are trying to trace the person who sent the letter, which was sent from an address in India's Karnataka state.
In an interview with Indian media, the author said that the theatrical adaption of the book, which he plans to stage over 100 shows across Karnataka, showcases the other face of Tipu Sultan that “many don’t want to hear about."
“When I try to introduce the darker side and the cruel side of Tipu Sultan, my voice is suppressed. I have come out with this literary work after thorough research and based on many books. If critics think I am wrong, I am ready to have a debate. But what transpired after writing the book and the play is nothing but character assassination directed at me,” Cariappa said.
Meanwhile, the High Court of Karnataka put a stay on the publication, sale and distribution of the book after a plea was filed that alleged that it contains fallacious information without any support or justification.
The suit was filed by the former chairman of the District Wakf Board Committee, B.S. Rafiulla, who also raised an objection in the plea regarding the use of the word “turukaru“ in the book, which he says is a derogatory remark against the Muslim community.
Rafiulla contended that the book's publishing and distribution in public would cause unrest and communal disharmony, disturbing the public peace at large.