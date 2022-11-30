https://sputniknews.com/20221130/biden-to-turn-700-square-miles-of-southern-nevada-held-sacred-by-native-tribes-into-protected-land-1104912511.html

Biden to Turn 700 Square Miles of Southern Nevada Held Sacred by Native Tribes Into Protected Land

Biden to Turn 700 Square Miles of Southern Nevada Held Sacred by Native Tribes Into Protected Land

US President Joe Biden is preparing to set aside a vast area of southern Nevada as protected federal land, which includes Spirit Mountain, or Avi Kwa’ Ame in... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-30T20:24+0000

2022-11-30T20:24+0000

2022-11-30T20:20+0000

americas

us

native americans

sacred land

national monuments

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1e/1104912362_0:125:2400:1475_1920x0_80_0_0_4f51c48aa5ecdeb8a54dd6b0f38fff69.jpg

Biden will reportedly use the 1906 Antiquities Act, which gives him the power to proclaim national monuments via executive action. It will include some 700 square miles of land in southern Nevada, or effectively the entire state south of Las Vegas, and mark the land as off-limits to development of any type.Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, ran roughshod over indigenous treaty rights in the name of increasing oil and gas extraction, and refused to hold a summit with Native nations. Last year, Biden revived the summit, but held it virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Other developments expected at the summit include a plan by the US Commerce Department to co-manage public resources, such as water and fisheries, with local tribes, and a new report outlining best practices for integrating tribal treaty rights into decision-making processes by federal agencies.In recent decades, Native nations have demanded the US abide by the numerous treaties it signed with them, whom the US Constitution describes as sovereign nations. Much of that has focused around access to traditional hunting and fishing grounds, protection of sacred sites such as Spirit Mountain, and preventing the construction of gas pipelines across their lands.

https://sputniknews.com/20220809/indigenous-peoples-day-american-first-nations-continue-to-struggle-against-racism-poverty-1099398343.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, native americans, sacred land, national monuments