Anti-Russian Sanctions Blocking Fertilizer Shipments Have ‘Direct Impact on West Africa’

West Africa is suffering from restrictions imposed on Russia that hamper the export of fertilizers, reported the communications officer of WAFA Fertilizer, the West African Fertilizer Association. He called for the consolidation of efforts to lift the blockade.
West Africa is struggling to receive Russian fertilizers, Malick Niang, the communication secretary of WAFA Fertilizer, the region's fertilizer association, told Sputnik.
"It has become very difficult to procure Russian fertilizer with these sanctions. For example, when you know that most of the ships are European and that it is almost impossible to move a ship without insurance. At this time, insurance companies are now struggling to insure cargo ships from Russia in view of all the risks involved," Niang explained, adding that prices have “doubled or even tripled in recent months.”
The association called for the lifting of the blockade:
“Efforts should be made by all parties to unblock these fertilizers for Africa.”
According to him, lifting the blockade would be "extremely beneficial," especially given the food crisis that the continent is currently experiencing.
The countries of the sub-region consume several million tons of fertilizer "when everything is going well," the official added.
Russian Shipments
According to Moscow, more than 400,000 tons of Russian fertilizer currently remain blocked in European ports. Earlier, Russia announced the free delivery of 300,000 tons of fertilizer aid to poor countries, many of them in Africa.
In November, Russia and the UN finally reached an agreement on the release of the first batch of fertilizer held in the EU because of sanctions. The blockade was maintained by the EU even though Russia sent them free of charge. The first shipment of 20,000 tons of fertilizer is scheduled to leave the Netherlands this week for Malawi.
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to expand
the supply of fertilizers to international markets and to cooperate "with absolutely all partners in this field, without exception."
The Russian president noted that he has been contacted by some of his African counterparts, "who do not understand what is happening, since it is about aid to the poorest countries."
The blockade of shipments is "completely unacceptable," he added, especially since they would be free of charge.