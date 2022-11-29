International
What Types of Weapons Has Taiwan Ordered From the United States?
What Types of Weapons Has Taiwan Ordered From the United States?
With US weapon manufacturers nodding towards the Ukrainian crisis in attempts to try to explain the delivery delays, it appears that a not inconsiderable amount of weaponry “made in USA” ended up in Ukraine instead of Taiwan.So what kind of military hardware has Taiwan ordered from the US in recent years, during Donald Trump’s and Joe Biden’s respective presidencies? The following Sputnik infographic provides the answer.
infographic, us, taiwan, weapons, инфографика
18:06 GMT 29.11.2022 (Updated: 18:07 GMT 29.11.2022)
