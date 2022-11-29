https://sputniknews.com/20221129/what-types-of-weapons-has-taiwan-ordered-from-the-united-states-1104839837.html
What Types of Weapons Has Taiwan Ordered From the United States?
What Types of Weapons Has Taiwan Ordered From the United States?
As the United States continues to funnel weapons to Kiev amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it appears that this has created a rising backlog on US weapon... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-29T18:06+0000
2022-11-29T18:06+0000
2022-11-29T18:07+0000
military
infographic
us
taiwan
weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104839277_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_50cf2561a0acafe8da314e404897ffde.png
With US weapon manufacturers nodding towards the Ukrainian crisis in attempts to try to explain the delivery delays, it appears that a not inconsiderable amount of weaponry “made in USA” ended up in Ukraine instead of Taiwan.So what kind of military hardware has Taiwan ordered from the US in recent years, during Donald Trump’s and Joe Biden’s respective presidencies? The following Sputnik infographic provides the answer.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104839277_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c580a6b520332463b558922af11513bd.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
infographic, us, taiwan, weapons, инфографика
infographic, us, taiwan, weapons, инфографика
What Types of Weapons Has Taiwan Ordered From the United States?
18:06 GMT 29.11.2022 (Updated: 18:07 GMT 29.11.2022)
As the United States continues to funnel weapons to Kiev amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it appears that this has created a rising backlog on US weapon deliveries to Taiwan, having reached $18.7 billion by now.
With US weapon manufacturers nodding towards the Ukrainian crisis in attempts to try to explain the delivery delays, it appears that a not inconsiderable amount of weaponry “made in USA” ended up in Ukraine instead of Taiwan.
So what kind of military hardware has Taiwan ordered from the US in recent years, during Donald Trump’s and Joe Biden’s respective presidencies? The following Sputnik infographic provides the answer.