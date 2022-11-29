https://sputniknews.com/20221129/what-types-of-weapons-has-taiwan-ordered-from-the-united-states-1104839837.html

What Types of Weapons Has Taiwan Ordered From the United States?

As the United States continues to funnel weapons to Kiev amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it appears that this has created a rising backlog on US weapon... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

military

infographic

us

taiwan

weapons

With US weapon manufacturers nodding towards the Ukrainian crisis in attempts to try to explain the delivery delays, it appears that a not inconsiderable amount of weaponry “made in USA” ended up in Ukraine instead of Taiwan.So what kind of military hardware has Taiwan ordered from the US in recent years, during Donald Trump’s and Joe Biden’s respective presidencies? The following Sputnik infographic provides the answer.

2022

