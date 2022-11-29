WATCH Extravagantly-Dressed Football Fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

International
2022 FIFA World Cup
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is taking place in Doha, Qatar from November 20 to December 18 and 32 national teams are competing in eight groups. It is expected that about 5 billion people will watch this year's tournament.
Numerous football fans watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are ready for the big game, showing off the most colorful outfits and intricate accessories to support their athletes. Fans dance and sing, demonstrating all kinds of costumes - bright green-and-yellow colors of Brazil, large Mexican sombreros, Arabic keffiyeh headdresses, and many others.
12:49 GMT 29.11.2022
Football fans are always glad to create the most extravagant costumes to parade their support for their national teams, wearing their colors proudly - and this World Cup is no exception!
Numerous football fans watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are ready for the big game, showing off the most colorful outfits and intricate accessories to support their athletes.
Fans dance and sing, demonstrating all kinds of costumes - bright green-and-yellow colors of Brazil, large Mexican sombreros, Arabic keffiyeh headdresses, and many others.
