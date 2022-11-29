https://sputniknews.com/20221129/watch-extravagantly-dressed-football-fans-at-the-2022-fifa-world-cup-1104825747.html

WATCH Extravagantly-Dressed Football Fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Football fans are always glad to create the most extravagant costumes to parade their support for their national teams, wearing their colors proudly - and this... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

Numerous football fans watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are ready for the big game, showing off the most colorful outfits and intricate accessories to support their athletes. Fans dance and sing, demonstrating all kinds of costumes - bright green-and-yellow colors of Brazil, large Mexican sombreros, Arabic keffiyeh headdresses, and many others.

