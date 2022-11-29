https://sputniknews.com/20221129/turkey-may-launch-syria-ground-operation-at-any-moment-presidential-spokesman-says-1104820196.html

Turkey May Launch Syria Ground Operation at Any Moment, Presidential Spokesman Says

Previously, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the air operation against Kurdish forces in the region as a success, warning that it was "just a beginning". 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin stated in an interview with the national press that Ankara may start a ground operation in Northern Syria and Iraq when it sees a need.He added that Ankara coordinated its actions with Moscow during the air operation in the region.The spokesman also stressed that his country continues to maintain dialogue with Damascus.Turkey has been targeting Kurdish militant groups in Syria and Iraq with air strikes since November 20, following a fatal bomb attack in Istanbul. Ankara pledged to continue its operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), as well as the People's Defense Units (YPG) in Syria, which are considered to be terrorist organizations by Turkish authorities.

