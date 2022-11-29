https://sputniknews.com/20221129/turkey-may-launch-syria-ground-operation-at-any-moment-presidential-spokesman-says-1104820196.html
Turkey May Launch Syria Ground Operation at Any Moment, Presidential Spokesman Says
Previously, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the air operation against Kurdish forces in the region as a success, warning that it was "just a beginning". 29.11.2022, Sputnik International
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin stated in an interview with the national press that Ankara may start a ground operation in Northern Syria and Iraq when it sees a need.He added that Ankara coordinated its actions with Moscow during the air operation in the region.The spokesman also stressed that his country continues to maintain dialogue with Damascus.Turkey has been targeting Kurdish militant groups in Syria and Iraq with air strikes since November 20, following a fatal bomb attack in Istanbul. Ankara pledged to continue its operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), as well as the People's Defense Units (YPG) in Syria, which are considered to be terrorist organizations by Turkish authorities.
"The time, scale and boundaries of the operations of the Turkish Armed Forces are determined by Ankara... The operation can begin tomorrow, next week, even later, at any time. The situation is being assessed by the Turkish military and intelligence," Kalin said.
"These issues are being discussed regarding our plans for air force operations. How did we enter the airspace in Tell Rifaat? We discussed this [with Russia], coordinated our actions. We plan, discuss, coordinate, act," Kalin noted.
"We maintain contact with Syria at the level of intelligence directorates, the head of our intelligence is discussing coordination with the Syrian [counterpart] within the framework of our needs," he said.
