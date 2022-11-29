https://sputniknews.com/20221129/scientists-examining-somalia-meteorite-find-two-minerals-never-before-seen-in-nature-1104842562.html

Scientists Examining Somalia Meteorite Find Two Minerals Never Before Seen in Nature

Scientists Examining Somalia Meteorite Find Two Minerals Never Before Seen in Nature

Meteors and other objects left over from the formation of the solar system are seen as extremely valuable by scientists because they are largely chemically... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29T20:30+0000

2022-11-29T20:30+0000

2022-11-29T20:27+0000

science & tech

meteorite

iron

minerals

astronomy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104842417_0:387:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6efe97a28cf9502840f1236321ec73e.jpg

Researchers probing a meteorite found in Somalia in 2020 have discovered two minerals never before seen outside of a laboratory.The minerals, dubbed elaliite and elkinstantonite, were found in the El Ali iron meteorite by researchers at the University of Alberta in Canada. The two minerals had only ever been observed after being synthesized in a lab, and never before spotted in nature."That's what makes this exciting: In this particular meteorite you have two officially described minerals that are new to science."Finding new materials in space rocks is not uncommon, since they can come from anywhere in the solar system or even beyond. The scientists hope more new minerals can be found in the El Ali meteorite, but it is reportedly preparing to be sold.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

meteorite, iron, minerals, astronomy