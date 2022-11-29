https://sputniknews.com/20221129/sam-bankman-fried-speaks-to-the-nyt-and-david-icke-explains-the-anti-human-agenda-1104803598.html
Sam Bankman Fried Speaks to the NYT and David Icke Explains the Anti Human Agenda
Sam Bankman Fried Speaks to the NYT and David Icke Explains the Anti Human Agenda
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Putin commenting that the special military operation in Ukraine... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-29T04:07+0000
2022-11-29T04:07+0000
2022-11-29T10:08+0000
the backstory
balenciaga
economics
climate change
david icke
radio
covid-19
economics
fifa world cup 2022
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104803452_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cd0bd970789e3f14e421002ec7c01c05.png
Sam Bankman Fried Speaks to the NYT and David Icke Explains the Anti Human Agenda
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Putin commenting that the special military operation in Ukraine "lasting years", and Dr. Fauci telling Americans they need boosters every year.
David Icke - Journalist, Author, and Former Footballer | The Whole World has Gone Political, Digital ID, and The Anti-Human AgendaMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Mathematics is Racist, Wokeism Has Invaded Every Fascist of America, and DepopulationIn the first hour, Lee spoke with David Icke about Qatar hosting the World Cup, climate change protests, and the money spent during the COVID lockdowns. David commented on how the lockdowns were meant to destroy small businesses and the Dutch government's censorship of David Icke. David explained the reason for the assault on free speech and Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Frost about the nature of economics, the pressure from inflation, and the Georgia Tech math department attacked by activists. Mark discussed the importance of the scientific method and how wokeness has affected economics. Mark commented on the lowering of standards in academia and the social constructs of math.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104803452_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_962ba9905702a3ffb11e9117106840ff.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
balenciaga, economics, climate change, david icke, аудио, radio, covid-19, economics, fifa world cup 2022, qatar
balenciaga, economics, climate change, david icke, аудио, radio, covid-19, economics, fifa world cup 2022, qatar
Sam Bankman Fried Speaks to the NYT and David Icke Explains the Anti Human Agenda
04:07 GMT 29.11.2022 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 29.11.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Putin commenting that the special military operation in Ukraine "lasting years", and Dr. Fauci telling Americans they need boosters every year.
David Icke - Journalist, Author, and Former Footballer | The Whole World has Gone Political, Digital ID, and The Anti-Human Agenda
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Mathematics is Racist, Wokeism Has Invaded Every Fascist of America, and Depopulation
In the first hour, Lee spoke with David Icke about Qatar hosting the World Cup, climate change protests, and the money spent during the COVID lockdowns. David commented on how the lockdowns were meant to destroy small businesses and the Dutch government's censorship of David Icke. David explained the reason for the assault on free speech and Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Frost about the nature of economics, the pressure from inflation, and the Georgia Tech math department attacked by activists. Mark discussed the importance of the scientific method and how wokeness has affected economics. Mark commented on the lowering of standards in academia and the social constructs of math.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.