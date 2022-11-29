https://sputniknews.com/20221129/sam-bankman-fried-speaks-to-the-nyt-and-david-icke-explains-the-anti-human-agenda-1104803598.html

Sam Bankman Fried Speaks to the NYT and David Icke Explains the Anti Human Agenda

Sam Bankman Fried Speaks to the NYT and David Icke Explains the Anti Human Agenda

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Putin commenting that the special military operation in Ukraine... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29T04:07+0000

2022-11-29T04:07+0000

2022-11-29T10:08+0000

the backstory

balenciaga

economics

climate change

david icke

radio

covid-19

economics

fifa world cup 2022

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104803452_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cd0bd970789e3f14e421002ec7c01c05.png

Sam Bankman Fried Speaks to the NYT and David Icke Explains the Anti Human Agenda On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Putin commenting that the special military operation in Ukraine "lasting years", and Dr. Fauci telling Americans they need boosters every year.

David Icke - Journalist, Author, and Former Footballer | The Whole World has Gone Political, Digital ID, and The Anti-Human AgendaMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Mathematics is Racist, Wokeism Has Invaded Every Fascist of America, and DepopulationIn the first hour, Lee spoke with David Icke about Qatar hosting the World Cup, climate change protests, and the money spent during the COVID lockdowns. David commented on how the lockdowns were meant to destroy small businesses and the Dutch government's censorship of David Icke. David explained the reason for the assault on free speech and Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Mark Frost about the nature of economics, the pressure from inflation, and the Georgia Tech math department attacked by activists. Mark discussed the importance of the scientific method and how wokeness has affected economics. Mark commented on the lowering of standards in academia and the social constructs of math.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

balenciaga, economics, climate change, david icke, аудио, radio, covid-19, economics, fifa world cup 2022, qatar