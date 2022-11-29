https://sputniknews.com/20221129/republican-lawmakers-look-to-end-blank-check-to-ukraine-1104801656.html
Republican Lawmakers Look to End “Blank Check” to Ukraine
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentAngie Wong - Political CommentatorKJ Noh - Journalist and WriterIn the first hour, Fault Lines discussed how Republican lawmakers want to stop sending “blank checks” to Ukraine regarding fiscal support to that country and Turkey’s preparation for a potential border operation in northern Syria and Iraq.In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Angie Wong about Congress returning to work to tackle the railroad strike and government budget. Furthermore, they discussed how some politicians want to shake off the “Trump effect”.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke with journalist and writer KJ Noh about Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen resigning as head of the Democratic Progressive Party and its implications on Taiwanese and Chinese relations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Republican Lawmakers Look to End “Blank Check” to Ukraine
04:13 GMT 29.11.2022 (Updated: 10:13 GMT 29.11.2022)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including Republicans standing against the US’ “blank check” policy in Ukraine.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Angie Wong - Political Commentator
KJ Noh - Journalist and Writer
In the first hour, Fault Lines discussed how Republican lawmakers want to stop sending “blank checks” to Ukraine regarding fiscal support to that country and Turkey’s preparation for a potential border operation in northern Syria and Iraq.
In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Angie Wong about Congress returning to work to tackle the railroad strike and government budget. Furthermore, they discussed how some politicians want to shake off the “Trump effect”.
In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke with journalist and writer KJ Noh about Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen resigning as head of the Democratic Progressive Party and its implications on Taiwanese and Chinese relations.
