Netizens Slam Bidens Over 'Christmas Stocking Snub' Against Hunter's Love Child
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikHunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Washington
While Hunter initially sought to deny being the father of Navy Jones Roberts, whom he sired with former stripper Lunden Roberts in 2018, his paternity was established by a court in 2020.
As the Biden family officially hung their Christmas stockings at the White House ahead of the coming holiday season, they apparently neglected one person who, while sharing their lineage, they apparently do not regard as kin.
First Lady Jill Biden proudly unveiled the White House Christmas decorations on social media. There were Xmas stockings hanging in the State Dining Room for virtually all of Joe Biden’s grandchildren, and even for his pets a.k.a. “first dog” and “first cat”.
Nonetheless, several US media outlets pointed out that there was no stocking for Navy Jones Roberts, Hunter Biden’s four-year-old daughter whom the POTUS’ son sired out of wedlock with former stripper Lunden Roberts.
As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season.— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 28, 2022
Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/IpQ9rUc2F4
While Hunter initially sought to deny being Navy’s father, his paternity was officially established by a court order in 2020, with a judge in Arkansas stating that DNA tests demonstrated Hunter being the father "with near scientific certainty."
Many social media users did not seem particularly impressed with this apparent “stocking snub”, arguing that Navy is “best far away from those people” and describing the Bidens as “nasty and cold”.
“If I were that kid, no way I'd want to be associated with the Bidens. This is a blessing,” one netizen wrote.