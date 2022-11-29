International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221129/netizens-slam-bidens-over-christmas-stocking-snub-against-hunters-love-child-1104835228.html
Netizens Slam Bidens Over 'Christmas Stocking Snub' Against Hunter's Love Child
Netizens Slam Bidens Over 'Christmas Stocking Snub' Against Hunter's Love Child
While Hunter initially sought to deny being the father of Navy Jones Roberts, whom he sired with former stripper Lunden Roberts in 2018, his paternity was... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-29T16:26+0000
2022-11-29T16:26+0000
americas
hunter biden
daughter
christmas
white house
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097218432_92:0:2931:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_da42db9c4b949b2ced3314dcaae423b4.jpg
As the Biden family officially hung their Christmas stockings at the White House ahead of the coming holiday season, they apparently neglected one person who, while sharing their lineage, they apparently do not regard as kin.First Lady Jill Biden proudly unveiled the White House Christmas decorations on social media. There were Xmas stockings hanging in the State Dining Room for virtually all of Joe Biden’s grandchildren, and even for his pets a.k.a. “first dog” and “first cat”. Nonetheless, several US media outlets pointed out that there was no stocking for Navy Jones Roberts, Hunter Biden’s four-year-old daughter whom the POTUS’ son sired out of wedlock with former stripper Lunden Roberts.While Hunter initially sought to deny being Navy’s father, his paternity was officially established by a court order in 2020, with a judge in Arkansas stating that DNA tests demonstrated Hunter being the father "with near scientific certainty."Many social media users did not seem particularly impressed with this apparent “stocking snub”, arguing that Navy is “best far away from those people” and describing the Bidens as “nasty and cold”.“If I were that kid, no way I'd want to be associated with the Bidens. This is a blessing,” one netizen wrote.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097218432_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c4ba1f128d50d911b2f2b3f81aa0cc4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hunter biden, daughter, christmas, white house
hunter biden, daughter, christmas, white house

Netizens Slam Bidens Over 'Christmas Stocking Snub' Against Hunter's Love Child

16:26 GMT 29.11.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikHunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Washington
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
While Hunter initially sought to deny being the father of Navy Jones Roberts, whom he sired with former stripper Lunden Roberts in 2018, his paternity was established by a court in 2020.
As the Biden family officially hung their Christmas stockings at the White House ahead of the coming holiday season, they apparently neglected one person who, while sharing their lineage, they apparently do not regard as kin.
First Lady Jill Biden proudly unveiled the White House Christmas decorations on social media. There were Xmas stockings hanging in the State Dining Room for virtually all of Joe Biden’s grandchildren, and even for his pets a.k.a. “first dog” and “first cat”.
Nonetheless, several US media outlets pointed out that there was no stocking for Navy Jones Roberts, Hunter Biden’s four-year-old daughter whom the POTUS’ son sired out of wedlock with former stripper Lunden Roberts.
While Hunter initially sought to deny being Navy’s father, his paternity was officially established by a court order in 2020, with a judge in Arkansas stating that DNA tests demonstrated Hunter being the father "with near scientific certainty."
Many social media users did not seem particularly impressed with this apparent “stocking snub”, arguing that Navy is “best far away from those people” and describing the Bidens as “nasty and cold”.
“If I were that kid, no way I'd want to be associated with the Bidens. This is a blessing,” one netizen wrote.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала