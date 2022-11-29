International
NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Relations With China in Bucharest
NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Relations With China in Bucharest
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Relations With China in Bucharest

04:08 GMT 29.11.2022
NATO flag in the wind at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. (File)
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - NATO's foreign ministers will gather for a meeting in Bucharest on November 29-30 to discuss boosting assistance to Ukraine and the "challenges" from China.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
