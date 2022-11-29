International
LIVE: NATO Foreign Ministers Participate in North Atlantic Council Meeting in Bucharest
Sputnik International
NATO Foreign Ministers Participate in North Atlantic Council Meeting in Bucharest
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is holding a major summit in the Romanian capital on November 29-30, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
Sputnik is live from Bucharest where the Atlantic Council meeting of foreign ministers takes place. The top diplomats of NATO member states are expected to discuss current security issues, including the state of the Russian special military op in Ukraine and future goals of the alliance.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
NATO Foreign Ministers Participate in North Atlantic Council Meeting in Bucharest

11:10 GMT 29.11.2022 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 29.11.2022)
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) / NATO flag
NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) /
