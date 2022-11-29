https://sputniknews.com/20221129/nato-foreign-ministers-participate-in-north-atlantic-council-meeting-in-bucharest-1104818574.html

NATO Foreign Ministers Participate in North Atlantic Council Meeting in Bucharest

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is holding a major summit in the Romanian capital on November 29-30, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Bucharest where the Atlantic Council meeting of foreign ministers takes place. The top diplomats of NATO member states are expected to discuss current security issues, including the state of the Russian special military op in Ukraine and future goals of the alliance.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

