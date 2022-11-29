https://sputniknews.com/20221129/nato-chief-stoltenberg-delivers-remarks-at-aspen---gmf-bucharest-forum-1104812998.html
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Delivers Remarks at Aspen - GMF Bucharest Forum
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Delivers Remarks at Aspen - GMF Bucharest Forum
This is the 11th event organized by Aspen Institute Romania and the German Marshall Fund of the US.
Sputnik is live from Romania, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is delivering his opening remarks at the Aspen - GMF Bucharest Forum 2022. This year, the forum is set to focus of the situation in Ukraine, discussing the economic and security issues stemming from the crisis. The forum is being held during a summit of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest, as the diplomats of the bloc's member states are expected to discuss military assistance to Ukraine and the "challenges" from China.
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Delivers Remarks at Aspen - GMF Bucharest Forum
This is the 11th event organized by Aspen Institute Romania and the German Marshall Fund of the US.
Sputnik is live from Romania, where NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is delivering his opening remarks at the Aspen - GMF Bucharest Forum 2022.
This year, the forum is set to focus of the situation in Ukraine, discussing the economic and security issues stemming from the crisis. The forum is being held during a summit of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest, as the diplomats of the bloc's member states are expected to discuss military assistance to Ukraine and the "challenges" from China.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!