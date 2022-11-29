https://sputniknews.com/20221129/moscow-sees-no-signals-that-us-ready-to-resume-talks-with-russia-on-strategic-stability-1104827056.html

Moscow Sees No Signals That US Ready to Resume Talks With Russia on Strategic Stability

Moscow Sees No Signals That US Ready to Resume Talks With Russia on Strategic Stability

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are no signals that the United States is ready to resume negotiations with Russia on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29T13:04+0000

2022-11-29T13:04+0000

2022-11-29T13:04+0000

russia

russia

us

new start

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095694793_0:0:1357:764_1920x0_80_0_0_76a33939939af8beeab8bf6b82752526.jpg

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik the meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in Cairo, scheduled for November 29 to December 6, will not take place, and will be postponed to a later date.It is unlikely that the consultations will take place before the end of the year, the Russian diplomat added.The diplomat added that the US wanted to discuss only the issue of resuming inspections at the meeting while other issues were a priority for Moscow.The deputy foreign minister also said that Moscow did not see any will of the United States to move forward in solving problems on the topic of Washington's way of counting toward the aggregate limit provided for in the agreement. Additionally, Russia and the US failed to agree on a program of the consultations, he noted.Signed in 2010, the New START is a nuclear arms reduction deal between Russia and the US, which aims at halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers. It was set to expire last year, but Moscow and Washington were able to agree on prolonging the accord for five more years without any renegotiation of its terms.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-us relations, new start treaty, sergei ryabkov