Macron Arrives in Washington, START Talks Stall, Biden and Railworkers

The White House hopes to force a deal on rail workers, and the French president arrives in DC as relations between France and the U.S. sour. 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

Former U.S. diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Europe’s growing anger at Washington’s attempts to “profiteer” off of the conflict in Ukraine, the likelihood of START talks recommencing in the near future, Washington’s emergency infrastructure aid to Ukraine, and increasing tensions across the Balkans.Immigration lawyer and executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition Juan Jose Gutierrez discusses the Supreme Court case over the federal government’s authority to set priorities for ICE deportations, the labor conditions of undocumented workers, present and past immigration policy, and the coming end of Title 42, the Trump-era policy allowing for the rapid removal of migrants encountered at the border.Founder of Real Progressives and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese and The Rogue Scholar Steve Grumbine discusses the Biden administration’s disappointing turn on rail contract negotiations, whether Senator Bernie Sanders will side with railworkers or rail companies, the sports gambling boom, and the ongoing spat between Twitter and Apple.The Misfits also discuss recent crimes by U.S. law enforcement, including a North Carolina lawsuit that will likely spur a Supreme Court decision over filming police, a Virginia State Trooper catfishing a girl before kidnapping and murdering her, and a retired Kansas police captain charged with eight felonies.

