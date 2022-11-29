International
Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: NATO Summit Reportedly Says 'Now is Not the Time' for Ukraine to Join Alliance
LIVE UPDATES: NATO Summit Reportedly Says 'Now is Not the Time' for Ukraine to Join Alliance
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President Vladimir Putin stressed... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International
russia
ukraine
donbass
russia, nato, special military operation, ukraine, military, financial aid, donbass, donetsk, lugansk
A picture taken on November 20, 2019 shows NATO flags at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

LIVE UPDATES: NATO Summit Reportedly Says 'Now is Not the Time' for Ukraine to Join Alliance

06:46 GMT 29.11.2022 (Updated: 06:47 GMT 29.11.2022)
Being updated
In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Moscow aims to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass.
Russian forces have been targeting energy facilities across Ukraine since 10 October in retaliation for multiple attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, reportedly carried out by Kiev's special services.
The strikes are aimed at power, defense industry, military command and energy infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine. Over the past month, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
