LIVE UPDATES: NATO Summit Reportedly Says 'Now is Not the Time' for Ukraine to Join Alliance

In February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. President Vladimir Putin stressed that Moscow aims to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass.
Russian forces have been targeting energy facilities across Ukraine since 10 October in retaliation for multiple attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, reportedly carried out by Kiev's special services.
The strikes are aimed at power, defense industry, military command and energy infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine. Over the past month, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.