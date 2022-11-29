https://sputniknews.com/20221129/israel-and-us-to-simulate-strike-on-iran-nuclear-program-during-air-drills--1104827287.html

Israel and US to Simulate Strike on Iran Nuclear Program During Air Drills

Israel and US to Simulate Strike on Iran Nuclear Program During Air Drills

Israel, the only state in the Middle East that allegedly possesses nuclear arms, considers Iran a direct threat to its national security. Under an agreement... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

The Israel Air Force is due to hold one of its largest drills in years with the United States. During the drills, fighter jets will simulate offensive strikes against Iran's nuclear program infrastructure. The drills are taking place over the Mediterranean Sea and Israel from November 29 to December 1. However, Israeli officials have signaled that they are reluctant to attack Iran.The Iranian nuclear program has been a serious issue of concern for western nations since the presidency of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who believed that Tehran should have its own nuclear weapons. In 2015, five members of the UN Security Council plus Germany agreed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran. According to this deal, western countries lifted sanctions against Iran, while Tehran promised to develop only non-military nuclear technology. However, during the presidency of Donald Trump, the US left the nuclear deal and reinstated harsh economic sanctions in 2018. A year later, Tehran declared that it was going to scale back its own JCPOA obligations. In the summer of 2022, the 46th US President Joe Biden labeled Trump's decision to leave the nuclear deal a "gigantic mistake" in terms of geostrategy, saying that Iran was closer to developing nuclear arms than it had been before. The talks aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear agreement started in Vienna in April 2021. The Biden administration indicated that it is ready for hard decisions in order to reach an agreement. For its part, Iran initially wanted its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps removed from the US foreign terrorist organization list, but eventually dropped this demand. However, progress has since stalled. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued a resolution on November 17 that demanded that Iran cooperate with the investigation into uranium traces found at several undeclared sites. The resolution was drafted by the US, UK, France and Germany and was characterized by political scientists as hostile towards Iran. Negotiations are suspended for now, while Tehran is preparing to receive an IAEA delegation.

