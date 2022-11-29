https://sputniknews.com/20221129/is-dying-good-for-you-canadian-retailer-lambasted-for-ad-promoting-assisted-suicide---video-1104833493.html
Is Dying Good For You? Canadian Retailer Lambasted for Ad Promoting Assisted Suicide - Video
Is Dying Good For You? Canadian Retailer Lambasted for Ad Promoting Assisted Suicide - Video
A clip promoting the "beauty" of euthanasia sparked outrage online, as Canada plans to expand the application of medical assistance in dying (MAID) next year. 29.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-29T16:03+0000
2022-11-29T16:03+0000
2022-11-29T16:03+0000
americas
canada
euthanasia
suicide
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105807/54/1058075446_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_74521db533038af1b14d4827834bb8fa.jpg
Retailer Simons has shocked Canada by releasing a commercial dubbed "All Is Beauty" supporting assisted suicide. The clip features a woman named Jennyfer Hatch who opted to end her life in October - reports suggest she suffered from Ehlers Danlos syndrome. Many users called the ad "dystopian", with some warning that Canadian authorities would force it onto people who are too poor to pay their medical bills.The controversy regarding euthanasia regulations escalated in 2021 when Canada adopted bill c-7, making several crucial changes to the procedure's requirements: the new law erased a safeguard that stipulated that people seeking assisted suicide need have a terminal illness, making their death reasonably foreseeable.Starting next year, Canada will allow individuals suffering from mental illness to ask for euthanasia too.
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105807/54/1058075446_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_52760384e97aaaafaaa454b136e4aa93.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
canada, euthanasia, suicide
canada, euthanasia, suicide
Is Dying Good For You? Canadian Retailer Lambasted for Ad Promoting Assisted Suicide - Video
A clip promoting the "beauty" of euthanasia sparked outrage online, as Canada plans to expand the application of medical assistance in dying (MAID) next year.
Retailer Simons has shocked Canada by releasing a commercial dubbed "All Is Beauty" supporting assisted suicide. The clip features a woman named Jennyfer Hatch who opted to end her life in October - reports suggest she suffered from Ehlers Danlos syndrome.
Many users called the ad "dystopian", with some warning that Canadian authorities would force it onto people who are too poor to pay their medical bills.
The controversy regarding euthanasia regulations escalated in 2021 when Canada adopted bill c-7, making several crucial changes to the procedure's requirements: the new law erased a safeguard that stipulated that people seeking assisted suicide need have a terminal illness, making their death reasonably foreseeable
.
Starting next year, Canada will allow individuals suffering from mental illness to ask for euthanasia too.