https://sputniknews.com/20221129/is-dying-good-for-you-canadian-retailer-lambasted-for-ad-promoting-assisted-suicide---video-1104833493.html

Is Dying Good For You? Canadian Retailer Lambasted for Ad Promoting Assisted Suicide - Video

Is Dying Good For You? Canadian Retailer Lambasted for Ad Promoting Assisted Suicide - Video

A clip promoting the "beauty" of euthanasia sparked outrage online, as Canada plans to expand the application of medical assistance in dying (MAID) next year. 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29T16:03+0000

2022-11-29T16:03+0000

2022-11-29T16:03+0000

americas

canada

euthanasia

suicide

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105807/54/1058075446_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_74521db533038af1b14d4827834bb8fa.jpg

Retailer Simons has shocked Canada by releasing a commercial dubbed "All Is Beauty" supporting assisted suicide. The clip features a woman named Jennyfer Hatch who opted to end her life in October - reports suggest she suffered from Ehlers Danlos syndrome. Many users called the ad "dystopian", with some warning that Canadian authorities would force it onto people who are too poor to pay their medical bills.The controversy regarding euthanasia regulations escalated in 2021 when Canada adopted bill c-7, making several crucial changes to the procedure's requirements: the new law erased a safeguard that stipulated that people seeking assisted suicide need have a terminal illness, making their death reasonably foreseeable.Starting next year, Canada will allow individuals suffering from mental illness to ask for euthanasia too.

americas

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

canada, euthanasia, suicide