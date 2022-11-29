https://sputniknews.com/20221129/ireland-mep-warns-uk-could-cut-off-natural-gas-supply-amid-shortage-this-winter-1104803266.html

Ireland MEP Warns UK Could Cut Off Natural Gas Supply Amid Shortage This Winter

Ireland MEP Warns UK Could Cut Off Natural Gas Supply Amid Shortage This Winter

The United Kingdom’s energy regulator Ofgem has warned there is a “significant risk” of natural gas shortages this winter, leading to alarm in Ireland, which depends on imports from the UK for most of its natural gas needs.Ireland imports roughly 70% of its gas through Scotland via the Moffat interconnector pipeline. The remaining supplies come from Ireland’s sole source of natural gas, the Corrib gas field, which is only capable of providing 30% of Ireland’s energy needs. The percentage of supplies is expected to decrease over the next decade.This dependence on the UK has led some in Ireland to push for importation from countries other than the UK.The Irish coalition government opposes the importation of liquified natural gas (LNG) because much of it is obtained through hydraulic fracking, which is banned in much of Western Europe, including the UK, because of its environmental impact. However, that has not stopped many countries from importing natural gas from the US, where two-thirds of natural gas is produced through fracking. Ireland is an exception and does not import any natural gas from the United States.Kelleher told Sky News that Ireland needs to improve its natural gas infrastructure and lessen the county’s reliance on the UK.However, it is highly unlikely the UK will cut off the Moffat pipeline, even if things get tight for the UK at home. The state-owned Gas Networks Ireland controls two pipelines that supply gas to Northern Ireland. If the UK tried to shut off the Republic of Ireland’s supply of gas, that would likely result in a corresponding cut-off for Northern Ireland.A more likely scenario is that the UK and the Republic of Ireland will suffer whatever fate the winter brings them together, including higher prices or temporary shut-offs.

