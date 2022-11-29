https://sputniknews.com/20221129/indian-superhit-film-pushpa-dubbed-for-grand-preview-in-russia-on-dec-8-1104831478.html

Indian Superhit Film 'Pushpa' Dubbed For Grand Preview in Russia on Dec 8

Indian Superhit Film 'Pushpa' Dubbed For Grand Preview in Russia on Dec 8

After creating much buzz as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 garnering $44.6 million worldwide, Indian superstar Allu Arjun and actress Rashmika Mandanna's movie 'Pushpa - The Rise' is all set to be released in Russia on December 8 during the Indian Film Festival. The premiere of 'Pushpa -The Rise' will be a star-studded affair in Moscow on December 1 and in St. Petersburg on December 3 as the film's lead cast and crew including both actors, as well as director Sukumar Banreddi and producer Ravi Sankar, will be attending the grand premiere.The blockbuster hit movie has been specially dubbed in Russian and its new trailer hit the internet on Tuesday. Some of the Indian superhit movies that will be screened during the film festival include superstar Aamir Khan's movie 'Dangal', Bollywood's King Khan Shah Rukh Khan's 'My Name Is Khan', Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' and 'Bhaubali' director SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster, 'RRR'.The 1982 romantic musical melodrama movie 'Disco Dancer', starring veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty who enjoys a huge fan following in Russia, will continue to spread its magic this time as well with its screening during the festival.

