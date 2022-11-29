https://sputniknews.com/20221129/illinois-to-likely-lose-bid-for-early-dnc-primary-state-as-michigan-minnesota-become-frontrunners-1104805228.html

Illinois to Likely Lose Bid for Early DNC Primary State as Michigan, Minnesota Become Frontrunners

In 2020, Iowa voted on February 3, followed by New Hampshire on February 11, Nevada on February 22, and South Carolina on February 29. Super Tuesday was March... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

Michigan and Minnesota are the frontrunners to win the bid as the first Midwest state to vote in the DNC primaries, whereas Illinois looks to likely lose its bid, multiple insiders told the Chicago Sun-Times.In April, the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee passed a resolution, calling for a nomination calendar that reflects the diversity of the country, helps the Democrats win the White House, and contributes to a fair electoral process.Illinois, as one of the most diverse states in the country, hoped that fact would help propel it to the front of the voting line. However, Illinois has two major faults going against it: the state is not a battleground state and the media market in Chicago is expensive, potentially putting less funded candidates at a disadvantage.During Illinois’ pitch to the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee, its representatives were also questioned if local Chicago politics would overshadow the presidential primary, specifically pointing to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s recent battles with the Chicago Teachers Union.Conversely, Michigan and Minnesota are both battleground states where the DNC recently took control of the states’ government. The thinking goes that the eventual nominee will get a boost in the first state to vote by starting their primary campaigns there.US President Joe Biden, the presumed 2024 Democratic nominee, has not officially commented on how he would like the primary process to begin. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not provide any insight into the president’s thinking when asked on Monday.Iowa, which has long held the first-to-vote distinction in the DNC primaries is almost certain to lose that spot. It has been criticized for having an oversized effect on the primary while lacking diversity and being a GOP stronghold. Its caucus system has been called oblique and byzantine.The rules and bylaws panel took pitches from 16 states and Puerto Rico in June.The potential defeat of Illinois’ bid to become the first state to vote will reportedly not affect the state’s attempts to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. New York, Georgia, and Texas are other contenders to host the event.

Ian DeMartino

