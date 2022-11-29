International
German Court Issues New Arrest Warrant for Madeleine McCann Murder Suspect
German Court Issues New Arrest Warrant for Madeleine McCann Murder Suspect
Prosecutors claim to be “100% sure” that Christian Brueckner - who is currently serving time for sexual assault - is behind other cases of rape, child sex... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International
13:22 GMT 29.11.2022
German police stand during a search in a garden allotment in the northern German city of Hanover on July 29, 2020, in connection with the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann.
German police stand during a search in a garden allotment in the northern German city of Hanover on July 29, 2020, in connection with the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / HAUKE-CHRISTIAN DITTRICH
Prosecutors claim to be "100% sure" that Christian Brueckner - who is currently serving time for sexual assault - is behind other cases of rape, child sex abuse and murder. The convict reportedly shows no remorse and has denied all charges. He claims to be set up by the police.
German authorities have issued a new arrest warrant for Christian Brueckner for the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago. Police believe that Maddie is dead and they are “100% sure” that Brueckner is behind it.
Brueckner is already serving a sentence for a rape he committed in Portugal in 2005, and will be in prison until 2025. Prosecutors are concerned that he may be released before he stands trial for the McCann disappearance.
Apart from the McCann disappearance, Brueckner faces charges for two further rapes in Portugal, the rape of an Irish woman in 2004, the sexual abuse of ten-year old German girl in 2007 and another case of sexual abuse of an underage in 2017 in Portugal.
For his part, he claims that he is innocent.

"The prosecution are trying to trap me and hope that I will capitulate under the mental pressure," Brueckner has alleged.

He states that there was no DNA found and that German police are trying to break him psychologically.
This image distributed, Monday, June 8, 2020, by Carabinieri (Italian paramilitary police), shows a man identified as Christian Brueckner, at the time of his arrest in 2018, under an international warrant for drug trafficking and on charges of other crimes. British media are saying that German police, who have not named the man, suspect he is the kidnapper of Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old British girl who disappeared on May 3, 2007, from a hotel in Praia da Luz, a resort town in Portugal's Algarve. (Carabinieri via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2020
World
Madeleine McCann: Christian Brueckner's Ex-Lawyer Says He Has 'Psychopathic Traits'
21 June 2020, 14:25 GMT
However, Brueckner's ex-lawyer Serafim Vieira believes that the convict has psychopathic traits.

“I can’t say he didn’t have a psychopathic temperament - on the contrary," Vieira said in 2020.

The attorney has also gone on the record suggesting that Brueckner “could be behind the disappearance of Maddie."
Madeleine McCann disappeared in May 2007 just before her fourth birthday. This event sparked a worldwide search with the participation of British, German and Portuguese police. After years of investigation, German police declared that Brueckner was the main suspect. He had a criminal record and, according to mobile phone calls, was in the Praia da Luz area where the girl disappeared.
