Flood Alert Issued in India's Tamil Nadu After Heavy Rain, Release of Dam Water
A flood alert has been sounded on Tuesday in Erode, a district in Tamil Nadu, following the release of water from Gunderipallam Dam on Monday. Heavy rains have battered several districts for the past two days.Several farmers faced huge losses as water entered their paddy fields in Gobichettipalayam, a town in the district.While the district administration has directed the agriculture department to take stock of the situation, villagers have been warned to stay away from the banks of the river and streams.Meanwhile, there have been no reports of any damage to homes or buildings yet.
Flood Alert Issued in India's Tamil Nadu After Heavy Rain, Release of Dam Water
On Monday, the authorities released 1,492 cusecs of water from Gunderipallam Dam, swelling water levels in streams and rivers in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
A flood alert has been sounded on Tuesday in Erode, a district in Tamil Nadu, following the release of water from Gunderipallam Dam on Monday. Heavy rains have battered several districts for the past two days.
Several farmers faced huge losses as water entered their paddy fields in Gobichettipalayam, a town in the district.
The meteorological department has recorded 358.12 mm of rainfall in the district, as heavy rains lashed the Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, Gunderipallam and Ammapet regions.
While the district administration has directed the agriculture department to take stock of the situation, villagers have been warned to stay away from the banks of the river and streams.
Meanwhile, there have been no reports of any damage to homes or buildings yet.